Delhi Police seeks a further three-day custody extension for CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
The leaders withdrew their Delhi High Court petition challenging their detention and the rejection of their sureties.
The case stems from protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police on Wednesday sought a further three-day extension of the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after the two withdrew their petition challenging their detention before the Delhi High Court.
The two leaders were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg on October 21, when their existing custody period was due to end. The police sought an extension after the magistrate had extended their custody by two days on October 19, while rejecting the sureties submitted on their behalf.
The latest development follows a hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad, who advised Das and Ranka to await the magistrate’s decision and approach the appropriate appellate court if their grievances remained unresolved. The High Court allowed them to withdraw their petition without expressing an opinion on the merits of the case, according to The New Indian Express.
Delhi High Court Questions Custody Challenge
Das and Ranka had approached the Delhi High Court on October 20, challenging the SEM’s October 19 order extending their judicial custody. They argued that their continued detention, despite submitting sureties, violated their right to personal liberty.
Their counsel, Abhik Chimni, questioned the magistrate’s authority to extend their custody and challenged the rejection of the sureties. The leaders also sought relief from the requirement to furnish fresh sureties.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Prasad questioned whether the leaders should have approached the High Court when alternative legal remedies were available. He advised them to await the magistrate’s decision before approaching the appellate court if they remained dissatisfied.
The High Court did not rule on whether the custody extension was legally valid. The withdrawal of the petition therefore did not resolve the underlying dispute over their detention.
Why Are Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka In Custody?
The case stems from protests organised by the CJP against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Das and Ranka were initially detained on October 10, ahead of a planned protest in Delhi. They were released the following day, October 11, after furnishing personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, according to The Indian Express. The police later alleged that the leaders breached the bonds again by entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans at the denotified protest site.
The two leaders were arrested after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest venue. They were remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14.
On October 19, the SEM extended their custody by two days after rejecting the sureties presented on their behalf. India Today reported that the magistrate cited a mismatch between one surety’s photograph and Aadhaar card, while the other allegedly failed to provide basic details about Saurav Das, for whom he had stood surety. The leaders’ lawyers have challenged the grounds for rejecting the sureties.
The police have maintained that the leaders’ release could threaten public order, while their legal team has disputed the grounds for continued detention.
Delhi Police transferred two cases linked to the episode to the Crime Branch. One was registered at Connaught Place police station and the other at Parliament Street police station, The Indian Express reported.