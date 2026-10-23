CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Appear Before Police After Missing Summons

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reached Mandir Marg Police Station after missing summons issued in two cases.
Delhi Police’s Crime Branch issued notices to both leaders and CJP member Ajinkya Shinde on Thursday.
The two leaders were released from custody after undertaking not to call protests at Jantar Mantar until its status is restored.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reached Delhi’s Mandir Marg Police Station on Friday afternoon after failing to appear in response to summons in two cases a day earlier.
Das briefly stopped outside the police station to speak to reporters. Asked whether he would approach the high court, he said, “Let’s see what happens here.”
He was accompanied by CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh. Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Das and Ranka missed the summons and sought more time to join the investigation.
Police Issue Notices To CJP Leaders
A senior police officer said the Delhi Police Crime Branch issued notices on Thursday to Das, Ranka and CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, asking them to join the investigation.
“Earlier, they asked for a time extension and later, they didn’t come,” the officer said, adding that fresh notices would be sent to all three.
The Jantar Mantar Case
The case dates back to October 13, when Das and Ranka, along with Shinde and 10 other CJP members, climbed over an iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar. The site had by then been de-notified as a designated protest venue.
Police detained the group within minutes, and the other members were released within 24 hours.
Das and Ranka, however, were arrested in connection with a bond they had signed on October 11, undertaking to maintain peace for a year.
Custody And Release
The two CJP leaders were remanded to five days of judicial custody. On October 19, a magistrate court extended their custody by two days, observing that they had “showed no respect for law”.
The court also raised concerns over the sureties submitted by their counsel.
On Wednesday, the special executive magistrate ordered the release of Das and Ranka after they agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is re-notified as a designated protest venue.
In written undertakings submitted before Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritu Raj, who was acting as the Special Executive Magistrate for New Delhi district, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and public order.
“We reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquility and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law,” the undertakings stated.
They also undertook “not to commit any breach of peace” and expressed “full faith” in the judiciary and the SEM court, Hindustan Times reported.
The undertakings further stated that any protest organised by them would be held “within the four corners of the constitution”. The release order was made public on Wednesday.