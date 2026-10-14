CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde To Be Produced Before Magistrate Soon

CJP said Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde would be produced before a special executive magistrate before 7 am
Delhi Police said the three leaders were under preventive arrest, not formally arrested
Police registered an FIR over unauthorised entry into Jantar Mantar after the breach on Tuesday
Early on Wednesday morning, the Cockroach Janta Party said its co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde, would be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station before 7 am.
The party also said Das and Ranka had been arrested after Tuesday morning’s breach. Delhi Police, however, stated the CJP leaders, including Shinde, were being placed under preventive arrest, ANI reported. CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said in an early Wednesday update that Das, Ranka and Shinde would likely be produced before a special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg Police Station before 7 am.
The dispute over whether the three were formally arrested or preventively detained came hours after police action at Jantar Mantar and the filing of a case against them. The episode also led to overnight detention allegations, claims of no lawyer access and a late-night protest by party supporters.
FIR And Charges
On Tuesday evening, police registered an FIR against Das, Ranka and Shinde on allegations that they had entered the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, PTI reported, citing officers.
Singh wrote on X that the charges were: “Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc,”. She also said there was a possibility of judicial custody in Tihar Jail after the CJP leaders were presented before the SCM court.
She made further allegations about their custody. “They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van,” Singh said. She later posted a photograph of the three from Parliament Street Police Station and wrote, “Despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high”. In another update, she said, “FYI, 24 hours timeline will end soon.”
Gate Breach Video
The breach itself was recorded. Das, Ranka and Shinde, along with other CJP volunteers, got into Jantar Mantar on Tuesday by scaling the locked gates, a day after the site lost its designated protest venue status.
Ranka posted a video on X that showed him, Das and Shinde scaling the locked gates and getting inside the site before police personnel stepped in and held them. He then waved the Tricolour at the venue, after which Delhi Police detained the CJP leaders.
Das shared a video on his Instagram handle shortly after the detention and said, “We have breached Jantar Mantar.” In the same sequence, Ranka said the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would happen from Jantar Mantar only, “no matter what”.
Overnight Detention Claims
On Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said party leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were still held overnight and had no access to their lawyers as Delhi Police shifted the detained members to Sansad Marg Police Station.
He linked the detention to Ranka’s birthday. “It’s Ashu’s birthday today, he is in detention since morning without any access to his lawyers,” Dipke wrote on X.
Dipke also asked why the party members were held through the night. “They are still in detention. Delhi Police usually releases detained protesters by evening. But when it comes to CJP, they keep them detained overnight. Why this extra love for CJP @DelhiPolice?” he wrote. Later, about 30-40 CJP supporters sat in outside Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station in Delhi’s Dwarka district, demanding the release of detained members and shouting “Inquilab Zindabad”. IANS visuals showed police personnel moving CJP members away in a bus as supporters gathered outside the station.
Secretive Conduct Allegation
Singh separately alleged that the detained leaders had been taken by bus from Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station without the party being told where they were being taken.
She raised the issue in a post on X as supporters followed the police vehicle. “Why is there such a lack of transparency? This kind of secretive conduct raises serious concerns. We all have left from there with the bus,” Singh wrote.