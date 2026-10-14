CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde To Be Produced Before Magistrate Soon

Dipke also asked why the party members were held through the night. “They are still in detention. Delhi Police usually releases detained protesters by evening. But when it comes to CJP, they keep them detained overnight. Why this extra love for CJP @DelhiPolice?” he wrote. Later, about 30-40 CJP supporters sat in outside Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station in Delhi’s Dwarka district, demanding the release of detained members and shouting “Inquilab Zindabad”. IANS visuals showed police personnel moving CJP members away in a bus as supporters gathered outside the station.