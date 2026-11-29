The proposed delimitation exercise is expected to take at least two years.
The Centre's Bills propose increasing Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 816 seats.
A proposed three-member Delimitation Commission will redraw constituency boundaries.
The proposed delimitation exercise is expected to take at least two years to complete, making it unlikely that the revised constituencies will be in place for several upcoming Assembly elections. The new electoral map could instead come into effect in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, government officials said on Saturday, according to a Hindustan Times report.
The timeline comes a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill. The two pieces of legislation propose expanding the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850 seats, increasing parliamentary representation for every state and Union Territory by 50 per cent, and retaining the revised arrangement for the next 25 years.
The proposals also provide for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women following delimitation, the constitution of delimitation commissions and a proportional 50 per cent increase in the strength of state legislative assemblies, subject to a ceiling of 650 seats.
Lok Sabha Strength: 816 Or 824 Seats?
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Lok Sabha would have 816 seats under the proposed framework, up from its current strength of 543. He also shared a map showing the projected state-wise distribution of seats.
“With the Lok Sabha’s strength set to rise by 50%, from the existing 543 seats to 816, every state and Union Territory stands to witness an expansion in its parliamentary representation,” Meghwal said.
The map shared by the minister projected substantial increases in representation across several states. Delhi's Lok Sabha seats would rise from seven to 11, Uttar Pradesh's from 80 to 120, Tamil Nadu's from 39 to 59 and Keralam's from 20 to 30. Jammu and Kashmir's representation would increase from five to seven, while Chandigarh's would double from one to two.
Assembly Expansion And Composition Of Delimitation Commission
The 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill also proposes raising the upper limit on the strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650 seats. Under the proposed formula, every state would see its Assembly strength increase by 50 per cent of its existing size, subject to the revised ceiling.
The change is particularly significant for Uttar Pradesh, which currently has 403 Assembly seats. A proportional increase would take its strength to more than 600, something that the earlier ceiling of 500 would not have permitted.
The Delimitation (Second) Bill lays down the composition and functioning of the commission that will redraw constituency boundaries. It will have three principal members: a chairperson who will be a serving or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned.
The State Election Commissioner appointed by the governor under Article 243K will serve on the commission. For Meghalaya and Nagaland, however, a person nominated by the governor will perform this role for the delimitation exercise.
The commission will be constituted after Parliament passes the legislation. The Union government will determine its operational tenure through a notification, with the possibility of extending it if the commission seeks additional time.
The proposed exercise will rely on the latest census figures published on the date the law comes into force, likely the 2011 census.
Under the Bill, the commission will be responsible for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states and Union Territories, determining the revised strength of state Assemblies and dividing each state and Union Territory into territorial constituencies on the basis of the applicable census figures.
Each state will also have 10 associate members to assist the commission: five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs, nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Speaker of the respective state Assembly. The proposed framework, once passed by Parliament, will set in motion a major redrawing of India's electoral map.