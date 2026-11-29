The Lok Sabha Secretariat has reassigned seats for DMK MPs, moving them away from INDIA bloc lawmakers.
MK Stalin said the Centre had accepted the DMK’s demands to protect Tamil Nadu’s existing share of Lok Sabha seats.
The revised Bills propose increasing the elected strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to approximately 815 seats.
The DMK’s decision to support the Centre’s revised delimitation Bills has triggered a change in the seating arrangement of its Lok Sabha MPs, with the party’s lawmakers being moved away from the INDIA bloc ahead of Monday’s special sitting of Parliament.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has reassigned seats for DMK MPs, a shift that comes as the party backs the government’s revised proposals on delimitation. The move could strengthen the BJP-led Centre’s efforts to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment.
The DMK had sought separate seating after its relationship with the Congress deteriorated earlier this year. In May, party MP Kanimozhi wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat requesting a change after the Congress broke with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and supported Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government.
The latest reshuffle also affects MPs from the Samajwadi Party, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.
Why The DMK Changed Its Stand On Delimitation
The seating rearrangement follows a political shift within the DMK. At a meeting of the party’s MPs chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday, the party adopted a resolution supporting the revised delimitation Bills.
Stalin said the Centre had accepted the DMK’s two key demands in writing. These include a commitment that Tamil Nadu would retain its existing share of Lok Sabha seats even after the expansion of the House, and that the current balance of representation among states would remain protected for another 25 years.
The party had opposed the Centre’s earlier constitutional amendment in April, with all 22 of its Lok Sabha MPs voting against it. Its decision to support the revised legislation marks a significant change in position and could prove important for the government’s efforts to secure the numbers needed for passage.
What The Revised Delimitation Bills Propose
The revised legislation proposes to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent for every state and Union territory. This would take the strength of the elected House from 543 to approximately 815 seats, while broadly preserving the existing proportion of representation among states.
A constitutional amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting in each House of Parliament. The DMK’s backing could therefore give the government an important boost as it seeks to secure the required majority during the special sitting.
The party’s decision also places it at odds with the broader INDIA bloc’s opposition to the Centre’s earlier delimitation proposal, with its MPs now set to occupy seats separately from several of their former allies.