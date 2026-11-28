Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met Amit Shah in Delhi as the DMK announced support for the revised delimitation Bill.
The party says the revised proposal addresses its demands to protect Tamil Nadu’s share and retain the 1971 Census-based allocation formula.
Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha representation could rise from 39 to 59 seats; A. Raja said its share would increase from 7.18% to 7.21%.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday as the party announced it would support the Centre’s revised delimitation Bill. The DMK’s backing could strengthen the government’s numbers in the Lok Sabha, where the constitutional amendment requires two third of the majority.
The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, included A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and TR Baalu.
After the meeting, Kanimozhi said the DMK had not changed its position: it had consistently called for “fair delimitation” and had never opposed the exercise altogether. She said the Centre had accepted the party’s demand to use the 1971 Census as the basis for retaining Tamil Nadu’s share of parliamentary seats.
DMK Says Key Demands Were Accepted
The announcement followed a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by party president M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai. The party said it would support the revised Bill because it included safeguards sought by the DMK.
Kanimozhi said an earlier proposal based on the 2011 Census, without a 50% increase in seats, could have reduced Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha representation from 39 to 32. Under the revised proposal, the state would have 59 MPs, she said.
Stalin had said on Friday that the party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu’s share of parliamentary representation. On Saturday, he argued that the revised Bill addressed the DMK’s concerns.
“One must pause and think without getting carried away about what would happen if we were to miss out on this Delimitation Bill, which provides a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based strictly on the 1971 population,” Stalin said.
Tamil Nadu’s Share To Rise To 7.21%
The DMK had demanded that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats not fall below its existing 7.18%, and that the proportion of seats allocated among states on the basis of the 1971 Census remain unchanged for another 25 years.
After Saturday’s meeting, Raja said the party had adopted a resolution to support the proposal to increase seats by 50% across states. He said the decision followed an earlier resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly when the DMK was in power.
“We have passed a resolution that the DMK will extend its support to the current proposal—which is about to be tabled—to increase seats by 50 percent across all states,” Raja said.
He said Tamil Nadu’s share, which stood at 7.18% under the 1971 allocation, was now set to rise to 7.21%. The state currently has 39 Lok Sabha seats.
Raja Takes Aim At Congress
The DMK has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. Its support could strengthen the Centre’s position as it seeks the special majority needed to pass the constitutional amendment.
Raja also criticised the Congress, saying it had previously used the phrase “fair delimitation” without proposing a different formula.
“That exact same limit must continue; even those who were in that alliance, including the Congress party, merely said ‘we want to have fair delimitation’. Nowhere did anyone suggest any new strategy back then other than the phrase ‘fair delimitation’ or ‘just constituency reorganization’,” he said.