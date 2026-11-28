#WATCH | Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "We have decided to support the Delimitation Bill because whatever the DMK had wanted in that bill, like last time when we spoke in Parliament, or even before that when the DMK government had passed a resolution in 2024, whatever we had asked for, today they have made it part of the bill. Whatever the DMK had insisted on is in the bill today. We had also insisted that there will be a freeze for the next 25 years. So all that is in the bill...Whatever we wanted, we've got."