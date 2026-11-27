The Union Cabinet approved a Constitution amendment bill linking women’s reservation with delimitation and a uniform 50% Lok Sabha seat increase.
The proposal seeks to preserve each state’s existing share of parliamentary seats until 2051, addressing concerns raised by southern states.
The move comes after the April amendment bill failed in the Lok Sabha, ahead of Parliament’s special sitting from November 30.
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment bill to implement women’s reservation through delimitation, with a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states and a freeze on each state’s current share of seats until 2051. The decision comes ahead of Parliament’s special sitting that begins on November 30.
The move is meant to answer criticism that dogged the government’s earlier attempt in April. The Opposition and several southern states had argued that the promise of an equal rise in seats was made in speeches but was not written into the bills.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Friday’s cabinet meeting a day after the government announced that the four-day Parliament sitting would likely run from November 30 to December 3, subject to government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that the government would bring the bill to the Lok Sabha on November 30 and urged the Opposition to join the debate.
April Defeat Returns
The April defeat still hangs over this push. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed in the Lok Sabha on April 17 during a three-day special sitting. It sought to raise the Lok Sabha seat ceiling from 550 to 850, with up to 815 members from the states and 35 from Union Territories, and to roll out 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls. The House now has 543 seats.
The bill got 298 votes in favour and 230 against. It needed a two-thirds majority of members present and voting, which came to 352. It was the first time since the National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014 that a constitutional amendment brought by the government was defeated.
That loss had an immediate effect. After the bill was defeated, the government withdrew two linked bills that needed only a simple majority. The united Opposition had blocked the measure despite a last-minute offer by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to write a 50% rise in seats for every state into the bill.
Seat-Sharing Dispute
The dispute is over representation. The earlier delimitation bill proposed a commission headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to readjust seats on the basis of the latest published census, effectively the 2011 census. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill would have extended the changes to Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.
Critics argued that allocating extra seats by 2011 population would raise the share of northern states and reduce that of the southern states. Southern states, which by some estimates contribute about 30-31% of GDP, have repeatedly argued that population alone should not decide representation.
The government’s answer was a uniform formula.
It said every state’s seats would rise by the same 50%, taking the House to about 815 and preserving each state’s existing share. But the text of the earlier bills did not set a fixed proportion or freeze each state’s share, which became the core Opposition objection.
The Opposition maintained that it supported women’s reservation but not delimitation. The ruling side argued that this stand hurt women’s empowerment. Because the NDA does not have a two-thirds majority on its own, any fresh attempt will depend on neutral parties and fence-sitters—and every vote, and every absence, will count.