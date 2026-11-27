Jansatta Dal Loktantrik announces its first three candidates for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, all from Pratapgarh.
Raja Bhaiya retains his Kunda stronghold, where he has won seven consecutive Assembly elections since 1993.
The party signals plans to contest more seats, amid speculation over BJP outreach and possible alliances.
Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, political dynamics in the state are changing rapidly, with regional parties and influential political figures beginning to shape their electoral strategies.
The latest announcement by Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, which has named its first three candidates from Pratapgarh district, puts its chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, back in the electoral spotlight.
The party has fielded Raja Bhaiya from Kunda, the constituency he has represented since 1993, along with sitting Babaganj MLA Vinod Saroj and Kuldeep Patel from Vishwanathganj. The announcement comes amid speculation over possible political alignments ahead of the elections, particularly following a meeting between Raja Bhaiya and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary in October.
Raja Bhaiya's Kunda Bastion
Raghuraj Pratap Singh has remained one of Uttar Pradesh's most influential regional politicians for more than three decades. He has held the Kunda Assembly seat in Pratapgarh since 1993, winning seven consecutive elections.
He first entered the Assembly as an Independent candidate and continued to contest elections independently until 2022. In November 2018, he floated Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, moving beyond the politics of an Independent legislator and attempting to build a political platform of his own.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, Raja Bhaiya contested under the party's banner and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav in Kunda, securing 51.1% of the vote.
Born into the erstwhile royal family of Bhadri, his political identity has been shaped less by his royal lineage and more by his hold over Kunda. His electoral record has survived changing governments, political equations and shifting alliances.
His career has also been marked by controversies and an image of strongman politics. BSP's Mayawati government invoked the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) against him in 2003, leading to his arrest and imprisonment.
Jansatta Dal's First List And Its Regional Ambitions
The party's first list of three candidates is confined to Pratapgarh district, where it has a strong electoral presence.
Raja Bhaiya will contest from Kunda (246), sitting MLA Vinod Saroj from Babaganj (245), and Kuldeep Patel, representative of the Pratapgarh district panchayat president, from Vishwanathganj (247).
In the 2022 elections, Vinod Saroj defeated the Samajwadi Party candidate in Babaganj, securing more than 40% of the vote.
The party has indicated that it may expand its electoral footprint beyond these three constituencies. Babaganj MLA Vinod Saroj told Outlook that Jansatta Dal Loktantrik would seek to contest more seats. He did not rule out the possibility of fielding candidates in neighbouring districts, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Sultanpur, but said the party would announce its decisions later.
On the issues that would shape the party's campaign, Saroj said youth, farmers, employment and development would be among its key priorities.
BJP Question And Possible Political Alignments
Raja Bhaiya's political moves have often drawn attention because of his ability to maintain an independent identity while supporting different governments at various points.
In October, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary met Raja Bhaiya at his Lucknow residence as part of an outreach exercise. The meeting was described as a courtesy call and a “sadbhavana meeting”, with no discussions on seat-sharing for the 2027 Assembly elections, according to a source cited by PTI.
Chaudhary had visited Singh's residence on his own initiative as part of his responsibilities as the newly appointed state BJP president, the source said. The meeting was described as cordial, with both leaders exchanging courtesies.
The meeting, however, came amid speculation over possible political alignments ahead of the Assembly elections.
Outlook reached out to Babaganj MLA Vinod Saroj to ask whether Jansatta Dal Loktantrik's announcement of a candidate from Vishwanathganj could lead to a friendly contest with the BJP.
“We are fighting the election under our own party, and there is no possibility of a friendly fight with anyone,” Saroj added.
Asked whether he is in touch with the BJP or any other party for alliance talks, Saroj denied any such discussions. “No, no. There is nothing like that. If anything happens, we will inform the media,” he added.
From Independent Politics To A Party Platform
For years, Raja Bhaiya remained an Independent MLA, supporting governments when it suited his political interests while retaining his own identity and influence.
He has served as a minister under governments led by Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
In 1997, when the BSP withdrew support from the Kalyan Singh-led BJP government, the latter needed numbers to remain in power. Kalyan Singh, who had once referred to Raja Bhaiya as Kunda Ka Gunda, eventually sought his support. Raja Bhaiya was inducted into the Cabinet soon afterwards.
His political journey also reflects a long association and subsequent falling-out with the Samajwadi Party. After Mayawati's government arrested him and booked him under POTA, Mulayam Singh Yadav withdrew the cases against him after returning as chief minister in 2003. Following his release from jail, senior SP leaders went to receive him.
The relationship remained strong for years. After the SP won the 2012 Assembly elections, Raja Bhaiya became a minister in Akhilesh Yadav's cabinet.
The turning point came ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, when Akhilesh Yadav refused to ally with Raja Bhaiya and campaigned against him in Kunda. Raja Bhaiya, however, retained the seat. The bitterness between the two became evident when Akhilesh, asked about his relationship with the Kunda MLA, famously responded, “Kaun Raja Bhaiya?”
The Political Significance Of Pratapgarh
Raja Bhaiya's influence remains closely tied to the Kunda-Babaganj belt, but his political ambitions have often appeared wider than his traditional stronghold.
The Jansatta Dal Loktantrik currently has two MLAs, both from Pratapgarh district. Besides Raja Bhaiya from Kunda, Vinod Saroj represents Babaganj.
The party's legislative strength is limited, but its presence in the Awadh region makes it a notable player in the electoral calculations ahead of 2027.
Muslims, Yadavs, Dalits and Brahmins are among the key communities that influence electoral outcomes in Pratapgarh district.
With its first list, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has signalled that it intends to enter the 2027 contest with its own candidates and political identity. Whether it expands beyond Pratapgarh and how its electoral strategy shapes the wider political equations in neighbouring districts will become clearer as the election approaches.