Yogi's Remark And Maurya's Response

The exchange follows a series of statements that have revived speculation over the BJP's leadership plans in Uttar Pradesh. At an ABP News conclave on Wednesday, Adityanath said all BJP candidates, including himself, would contest the election on the party's lotus symbol. Asked whether he was the chief ministerial face, he said: “Who is and who is not, that is known to all.” The remark was widely read as an assertion of his standing, although he did not formally declare himself the party's candidate for the post.