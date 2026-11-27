Sanjay Raut called Yogi Adityanath a capable leader and said, “If Yogi, then UP; if not Yogi, then no UP.”
Adityanath suggested that his position as the BJP's chief ministerial face was known, while Keshav Prasad Maurya said elected MLAs would choose the leader after the 2027 polls.
The BJP did not formally announce Adityanath as its chief ministerial candidate before the 2017 or 2022 Assembly elections.
In the political theatre of Uttar Pradesh, an endorsement from the Opposition is not always a gift without a message. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a capable leader and one of the tallest faces of Hindutva, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces renewed questions over who will lead it into the 2027 Assembly elections.
“If Yogi, then UP; if not Yogi, then no UP,” Raut said, adding that he and his party also liked the chief minister. His remarks came amid contrasting signals from Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on whether the incumbent would continue as the party's chief ministerial face.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday, Raut said Adityanath's assertion of his position as the BJP's chief ministerial face, if that was what he had intended, reflected confidence in the party's prospects. He suggested that the chief minister believed the BJP would secure a majority and that most of its newly elected MLAs would support him. Raut also described Adityanath as a prominent Hindutva figure, a remark that stood out because it came from a leader belonging to an Opposition party.
Yogi's Remark And Maurya's Response
The exchange follows a series of statements that have revived speculation over the BJP's leadership plans in Uttar Pradesh. At an ABP News conclave on Wednesday, Adityanath said all BJP candidates, including himself, would contest the election on the party's lotus symbol. Asked whether he was the chief ministerial face, he said: “Who is and who is not, that is known to all.” The remark was widely read as an assertion of his standing, although he did not formally declare himself the party's candidate for the post.
Maurya, meanwhile, has maintained that the BJP contests elections on the lotus symbol and that its elected legislators decide who will lead the government after the results. He said the newly elected MLAs would meet in the presence of central observers and choose their leader through consensus.
Asked whether Adityanath would continue as chief minister if the BJP returned to power, Maurya said that decision would rest with the legislators elected in 2027. He also reiterated his support for the incumbent.
How The BJP Chose Its Chief Ministers Earlier
The BJP had not formally named Yogi Adityanath as its chief ministerial candidate ahead of either the 2017 or 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In 2017, the party won a majority and selected Adityanath as its legislature party leader after the results. It followed a similar process in 2022, when the BJP won 255 of the state's 403 Assembly seats. Its newly elected MLAs chose Adityanath as their leader on March 24, and he took oath for a second consecutive term the following day.
The party has not indicated that it will abandon this approach for the next election. The question, therefore, is not simply whether Adityanath remains the BJP's most recognisable leader in Uttar Pradesh, but whether the party will formally project him before voters or leave the decision until after the results. Raut's praise has added another voice to that debate, even as the BJP's own leaders continue to describe the lotus as the party's electoral face.