Yogi Adityanath dismissed speculation of friction within the NDA and assured allies of collective participation in UP elections.
Chirag Paswan said his party was preparing to contest all 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats.
Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks and deputy CM demands have added pressure ahead of NDA seat-sharing negotiations.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed speculation of friction within NDA and said the BJP would take its UP allies along as the state heads to Assembly elections next year.
“The BJP is part of an NDA family. The NDA will collectively take these programmes forward on the basis of its shared issues and values. The BJP’s election committee will jointly decide on the course of action. And I believe there is no confusion whatsoever at any level… We are together, and we will remain together,” he said while speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2027 in Lucknow.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are expected to be held sometime in February-March 2027. Adityanath expressed confidence that the BJP would win 320-plus seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.
Paswan’s Seat Signal
The immediate trigger was Chirag Paswan’s statement at the same forum a day earlier. The Union minister and BJP ally said the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) planned to contest all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly while keeping the alliance option open.
“I have kept my options open. We are getting ready to contest 403 seats… Even if there’s no alliance, my party is ready to contest seats alone,” Paswan had said.
His comments sharpened focus on how the NDA will manage seat-sharing in India’s most politically important state. Adityanath’s intervention sought to shut down talk of a split before those talks begin.
NDA In Uttar Pradesh
The BJP’s coalition in Uttar Pradesh includes Apna Dal of Anupriya Patel, Rashtriya Lok Dal of Jayant Chaudhary, SBSP of Om Prakash Rajbhar and Nishad Party of Sanjay Nishad. These parties support the Adityanath government in the state.
Patel and Chaudhary are ministers in the Union government. Rajbhar and Nishad are ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.
That alliance structure matters because Adityanath’s assurance was not about the BJP alone. It was about holding together a wider coalition as the state moves towards the 2027 contest.
Rajbhar’s Pressure Tactics
Rajbhar has added to the political noise in recent weeks. He recently spoke about dividing Uttar Pradesh and linked that idea to a future leadership role for his caste group.
“The time has come for Rajbhar to rise for bigger things. Uttar Pradesh will soon be divided into four parts and, mark my words, a Rajbhar-caste person will be the chief minister of the eastern-most part of new UP,” he had said earlier.
There has also been talk within the SBSP about the party seeking a deputy chief minister’s post after the polls. Rajbhar, who is currently the Panchyati Raj minister, has not commented on that demand.
His supporters feel that once elections are over and if the BJP alliance forms the government, Rajbhar should be elevated as deputy chief minister. In political circles, such demands are being seen as “pressure tactics” to extract the maximum number of seats from the BJP once negotiations begin later this year for seat sharing.