On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed speculation of friction within NDA and said the BJP would take its UP allies along as the state heads to Assembly elections next year.



“The BJP is part of an NDA family. The NDA will collectively take these programmes forward on the basis of its shared issues and values. The BJP’s election committee will jointly decide on the course of action. And I believe there is no confusion whatsoever at any level… We are together, and we will remain together,” he said while speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2027 in Lucknow.