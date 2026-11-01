Yogi Adityanath Claims Names Of 1.27 Crore Hindus Missing From UP Voter Lists

Yogi Adityanath has claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls and asked BJP workers to coordinate with BLOs during the SIR exercise.
He cited alleged gaps involving 66 lakh names on panchayat rolls, 55 lakh welfare scheme beneficiaries and 4.5 lakh young people aged 18–19.
ECI data shows that over 2.04 crore names were deleted and more than 84 lakh voters added during the revision, taking the final electorate to 13.39 crore; the figures cited by Yogi are separate claims about alleged omissions.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged BJP workers to remain vigilant during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the names of 1.27 crore Hindus were missing from voter lists in the state.
Addressing the BJP state executive committee meeting on Friday, Adityanath stressed the need to ensure that all eligible voters were included in the electoral rolls. He claimed that the alleged omissions were affecting the party’s position in 28 urban local body constituencies and called on party workers to coordinate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to monitor the revision exercise.
Yogi Flags Gaps Between Voter Lists And Government Records
Citing population figures, Adityanath argued that Uttar Pradesh should have more than 16 crore voters, compared with its current electorate of approximately 13 crore.
He said 66 lakh people listed in panchayat electoral rolls were missing from Assembly constituency voter lists. Similarly, the names of 55 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare schemes were allegedly absent from the electoral rolls. Around 4.5 lakh young people in the 18–19 age group were also missing, he claimed.
The Chief Minister expressed concern that only four lakh voters had been added to the state's electoral rolls during the previous SIR exercise. He instructed BJP workers to conduct regular reviews and work with BLOs to ensure that eligible voters were included.
MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers have also been tasked with ensuring the inclusion of Hindu voters, according to the claims made at the meeting.
Over 2 Crore Names Deleted During UP SIR Exercise
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that more than 2.04 crore voters were removed from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls following the SIR exercise. The deletions were largely concentrated in urban areas, with women accounting for a higher proportion of those removed.
More than 84 lakh new voters were added, taking the state's final electorate to 13,39,84,792, according to data released by the ECI.
This is not the first time Adityanath has raised concerns about the alleged exclusion of Hindu voters from electoral rolls. He has previously urged BJP workers to check voter lists and ensure that eligible party supporters are registered.
The figures cited by the Chief Minister at Friday's meeting are claims about alleged omissions and should be distinguished from the ECI's published data on deletions and additions during the revision exercise.