‘80% Shops May Shut’: Delhi Traders Flag Rs 10,000 Cr Diwali Trade Risk Amid INDIA Bloc’s Ramlila Maidan Rally

CTI has warned that around 2.5 lakh shops within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan could remain shut during the INDIA bloc rally on November 1.
The traders’ body estimates that transport disruptions within a 10-km radius could affect wholesale and retail supplies and put daily trade worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore at risk.
CTI has urged Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders to ensure that the rally does not disrupt business during the run-up to Dhanteras and Diwali.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a fourth letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, warning that the INDIA bloc’s rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 could lead to the closure of around 2.5 lakh shops and disrupt transport operations within a 10-km radius.
The traders’ body said the disruption could affect nearly 80% of business across 20 major markets, putting daily Diwali-season trade worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore at risk.
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal urged Gandhi to ensure that the rally did not affect traders’ livelihoods, saying the organisation was not opposed to political demonstrations but wanted commercial activity to continue during the festive shopping period.
CTI Says 2.5 Lakh Shops Could Remain Shut Around Ramlila Maidan
In its latest letter, dated November 1, CTI said around 2.5 lakh of the estimated three lakh shops within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan could remain closed because of traffic restrictions, security arrangements and concerns over access to markets.
The areas identified include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Daryaganj and Paharganj. The organisation said the expected closures could bring nearly 80% of business activity in these markets to a halt.
The traders’ body also flagged transport and logistics disruptions, saying vehicles carrying goods could be unable to enter or leave markets within a 10-km radius of the rally venue. It warned that loading and unloading operations could stop, affecting supplies to wholesale and retail businesses.
CTI said the markets depend on daily consignments arriving from industrial areas across the National Capital Region, and that interruptions could affect traders as well as workers and customers. The organisation said the disruption could threaten the livelihoods of around 20 lakh traders and 75 lakh people associated with the markets.
CTI has also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s appeal asking people attending the rally to visit Delhi’s markets and shop. Goyal said the appeal would be difficult to implement if shops remained closed and transport routes were blocked.
The traders’ body said it welcomed the suggestion but argued that access to commercial areas needed to be maintained for customers and rally participants. It also rejected allegations that traders were acting on behalf of the BJP, saying its appeal was focused on protecting businesses during the festive season.
Rally Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali Raises Business Concerns
The INDIA bloc rally is scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan as part of the opposition’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
CTI had previously urged Gandhi and other opposition leaders to postpone the gathering until after the festive period, citing the expected arrival of large crowds and thousands of vehicles in central Delhi. The Congress has reportedly projected a turnout of around 10 lakh people.
The timing has added to traders’ concerns, with Dhanteras falling on November 6 and Diwali on November 8. CTI has estimated that the 20 markets generate daily business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore during the peak shopping period.
It has maintained that it is not opposed to the rally but wants political events to be scheduled in a way that does not disrupt business. The closure figures and projected losses cited in the latest letter are estimates made by the traders’ body and have not been independently verified.