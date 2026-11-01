Ramlila Maidan’s Political History: From JP’s Emergency-Era Rally To Anna Hazare’s Protest

Ramlila Maidan has hosted major political movements, from Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 1952 Satyagraha to JP’s 1975 rally.
Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption fast and Baba Ramdev’s protest brought the ground back into national focus.
The Maidan later hosted AAP rallies, farmers’ demonstrations and the INDIA bloc’s 2024 rally.
Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan has witnessed political agitations that challenged governments, brought opposition leaders together and helped shape electoral politics. From Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Kashmir Satyagraha in 1952 and Jayaprakash Narayan’s rally against Indira Gandhi in 1975 to Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011, the ground has repeatedly served as a venue for mass demonstrations.
The ground has returned to focus after Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site on October 12, 2026, and named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues for demonstrations.
From Ramlila Celebrations To A Political Landmark
The Maidan was created in the early 1930s by filling a pond between Old and New Delhi. Ramlila celebrations had been held near Ajmeri Gate since at least the 19th century, according to historian Narayani Gupta. Bahadur Shah Zafar reportedly changed the procession's route so he could watch it. By 1876, the procession through Chandni Chowk and celebrations outside the gate had become customary.
In 1952, Ramlila Maidan hosted a Satyagraha launched by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, demanding Jammu and Kashmir's complete integration with India. The campaign was backed by the Praja Parishad, which opposed the state's separate constitution and flag and the permit system requiring Indians from elsewhere to obtain permission to enter Jammu and Kashmir. The Jana Sangh formally backed the Praja Parishad's demand at its December 1952 annual session.
Mookerjee entered Jammu and Kashmir without a permit on May 8, 1953, and was arrested at Lakhanpur on May 11. He died in detention in Srinagar on June 23.
June 25, 1975: The JP Rally That Preceded The Emergency
On June 25, 1975, socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan calling for Indira Gandhi's resignation.
The rally followed the Allahabad High Court's June 12, 1975 decision to set aside Gandhi's 1971 election from Rae Bareli over electoral malpractice. On June 24, the Supreme Court stayed the order, allowing her to remain prime minister but barring her from taking part in Lok Sabha proceedings, voting or drawing remuneration as an MP.
Narayan called for Gandhi to step down and announced a week-long Satyagraha. He also appealed to the armed forces, police and government employees not to carry out orders that were illegal or immoral.
Hours after the rally, President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signed the proclamation of Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution on the advice of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Emergency was announced on June 26, bringing restrictions on civil liberties, press freedom and political opposition. Narayan and several other opposition leaders were arrested.
Narayan returned to Ramlila Maidan in February 1977 to campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a large gathering, he told voters: “The question is whether you and your children and the country will be free or slaves.” The Janata Party subsequently defeated the Congress, ending its uninterrupted rule at the Centre since Independence.
2011: Anna Hazare’s Anti-Corruption Movement And Baba Ramdev’s Protest
Ramlila Maidan became a centre of political mobilisation in August 2011, when social activist Anna Hazare fasted for a Jan Lokpal Bill to establish an independent anti-corruption ombudsman.
The India Against Corruption movement gained momentum with Hazare's fast at Jantar Mantar on April 5, 2011. After his arrest on August 16, Hazare was ordered released that night but refused to leave Tihar Jail until the government allowed him to continue his fast at Ramlila Maidan. He left on August 19. He ended it on August 28, a day after Parliament adopted a “sense of the House” resolution on three demands: a citizens' charter, bringing lower bureaucracy under the Lokpal's jurisdiction and Lokayuktas in the states.
The fast drew large crowds and brought the demand for an independent anti-corruption ombudsman into national debate.
Earlier that year, on June 4-5, police cleared a gathering organised by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who was on a hunger strike against corruption and black money allegedly held abroad.
The Bharat Swabhiman Trust had obtained permission for a yoga camp, but authorities later withdrew it. Police and paramilitary personnel entered the ground after midnight, using tear gas and batons to disperse protesters. Ramdev was detained.
The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance in In Re: Ramlila Maidan Incident. In its February 2012 judgment, it held the decision to clear the gathering arbitrary and unsustainable, criticised the use of force against sleeping protesters and directed disciplinary action against police personnel who used excessive force or violated procedures. It also ordered ad hoc compensation for injured protesters and Rajbala's heirs, after she later died following a spinal injury.
From Protest To Political Power: The Rise Of AAP, Farmers And Workers
Differences emerged within India Against Corruption over whether the campaign should enter electoral politics. While Anna Hazare opposed the idea, Arvind Kejriwal and other activists backed forming a political party.
Kejriwal and his supporters launched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in November 2012. The party contested the Delhi Assembly elections in December 2013, winning 28 of the 70 seats. Kejriwal subsequently took oath as chief minister at Ramlila Maidan on December 28, 2013, returning to the same ground where the anti-corruption agitation had drawn large crowds. AAP went on to win 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections.
On June 11, 2023, Kejriwal addressed a rally at the Maidan against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. AAP leader Gopal Rai described it as the “birthplace of movements”.
The ground has also hosted demonstrations by farmers and government employees. In October 2023, employees gathered there to demand restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. On March 14, 2024, farmers from several states attended a Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices and loan waivers.
On March 31, 2024, INDIA bloc parties held the Loktantra Bachao Rally at Ramlila Maidan amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and opposition allegations of misuse of central agencies.
The shift has also raised questions about access to the newly designated protest venues. The Supreme Court, on October 9, had asked authorities to identify alternative sites equipped with basic facilities for peaceful demonstrations. While Delhi Police subsequently named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, The Tribune reported that only three dates — December 29, 30 and 31 — were available for booking the entire Ramlila Maidan for the remainder of 2026. Hiring the entire ground for a day could require an upfront payment of around Rs 1.21 lakh, including a refundable security deposit. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a related challenge on November 17.