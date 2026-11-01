Ramlila Maidan’s Political History: From JP’s Emergency-Era Rally To Anna Hazare’s Protest

The India Against Corruption movement gained momentum with Hazare's fast at Jantar Mantar on April 5, 2011. After his arrest on August 16, Hazare was ordered released that night but refused to leave Tihar Jail until the government allowed him to continue his fast at Ramlila Maidan. He left on August 19. He ended it on August 28, a day after Parliament adopted a “sense of the House” resolution on three demands: a citizens' charter, bringing lower bureaucracy under the Lokpal's jurisdiction and Lokayuktas in the states.