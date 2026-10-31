Delhi Police have put in place a high-tech security grid at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the INDIA bloc rally on November 1
The rally is being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls
Around 200-250 CCTV cameras, AI-enabled face-scanning cameras and live monitoring control rooms will cover the venue and nearby areas
Delhi Police have rolled out a layered security setup at Ramlila Maidan before the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s rally on November 1. The arrangement calls for 200-250 high-definition CCTV cameras, live monitoring rooms and marked evacuation routes.
The rally seeks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Security personnel have begun moving into positions around the 12-acre venue.
Baggage-screening equipment, metal detectors and barricades are being installed at the ground. The security plan also includes surveillance at entry and exit points, crowd-management teams and emergency response measures.
Camera And Control Setup
Around 200-250 CCTV cameras will monitor the venue and nearby areas, including all entry and exit points.
Live feeds from the cameras will be watched in dedicated control rooms so officers can track crowd movement and respond quickly if needed. Police personnel will also use body-worn cameras at the venue.
Police will use AI-enabled cameras to scan faces inside and around the ground. A temporary control room will handle surveillance and pass instructions to officers on the ground. The setup is designed to keep the venue under watch and spot any disruption or emergency fast.
Zones And Deployment
The ground has been split into 14 zones. Each zone will be supervised by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer.
Senior police officers will oversee eight regions made up of those zones. Delhi Police expects to deploy about 3,000-3,500 personnel around Ramlila Maidan, with central armed police forces also on duty.
Police are preparing for a crowd of about 50,000 people. Of the venue’s eight gates, only three will be open to the public. One separate gate has been marked for VIP movement and another will be reserved for senior police officers. Attendees will go through two layers of frisking before entering the ground.
Evacuation And Logistics
Police have also prepared a special evacuation plan. It includes a designated gate for the safe movement of people in case of an emergency.
Police will keep a close watch on crowd movement to prevent any unauthorised procession from leaving the venue for other parts of the city. Organisers have also been told to field enough volunteers and work with traffic police on parking arrangements.
Organisers must also provide drinking water and separate toilets for women. Police have asked for the names of invitees and volunteers, along with details of buses bringing participants. The rally will run from 10 am to 5 pm. Officials have told organisers the programme must end on time and no one can stay overnight at the venue.