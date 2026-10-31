A.

Damroo is considered to be the first ever sound of the universe and also the sound, it's associated with creation and ancient knowledge. At the same time, it's a musical instrument and it's a rhythmic musical instrument. So, the reason why call it a heartbeat because it’s the first ever rhythm that we listen to, before we are born is our mother's heartbeat. Also, Dumroo is associated with Lord Shiva, who is considered to be the protector of the five elements of nature and also the embodiment of coexistence. It was this cross-pollination that gave rise to Damrooh.



The concert itself is going to be a massive audiovisual spectacular experience. I believe that it's going to be the best and the most spectacular experience that we will ever get to see in India. The music itself is going to be orchestral music, symphonic music fused with EDM, electronic dance music, but with the soul and heart of Indian classical music and traditional music.