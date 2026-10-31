Ricky Kej's first major India tour spans 6 cities across India from October to December 2026.
On stage, Ricky will be joined by 75 musicians.
The Grammy winner promises it will be the best and most spectacular experience that one will ever see in India.
In September, while announcing the multi-city India tour Damrooh - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit, 3x Grammy Award winner Riky Kej said, “Dumroo is not a concert; it's a heartbeat.” In an exclusive conversation with Outlook, Kej, 45, says he has toured everywhere in the world and has done large-format concerts in more than 40 countries, and it has always been his “desire to bring a massive concert experience” with his music in India. After doing music for the last 10 years about either the environment or positive social impact, the Padma Shri awardee thought of dabbling into something new and came up with the theme of Damroo.
Kej speaks at length about his first-ever 6-city India Tour, AI in intelligence, music for mental health and the environment.
Edited excerpts:
Tell us more about the concert and why it is named Damrooh?
Damroo is considered to be the first ever sound of the universe and also the sound, it's associated with creation and ancient knowledge. At the same time, it's a musical instrument and it's a rhythmic musical instrument. So, the reason why call it a heartbeat because it’s the first ever rhythm that we listen to, before we are born is our mother's heartbeat. Also, Dumroo is associated with Lord Shiva, who is considered to be the protector of the five elements of nature and also the embodiment of coexistence. It was this cross-pollination that gave rise to Damrooh.
The concert itself is going to be a massive audiovisual spectacular experience. I believe that it's going to be the best and the most spectacular experience that we will ever get to see in India. The music itself is going to be orchestral music, symphonic music fused with EDM, electronic dance music, but with the soul and heart of Indian classical music and traditional music.
How many instruments are you planning to play in the concert?
I play a bunch of instruments, but just enough to save my life. My main instruments are the keyboard and the piano. I'm also going to be playing an instrument known as a theremin.
But there are going to be 75 musicians on stage with me. So, that's going to be really cool. We're going to have all the orchestral instruments, including the sitar, sarangi, bamboo flute, violins and a whole lot of percussion because we're going to have three percussion players. We are also going to see the damroo for sure.
Your music carries a strong message about sustainability and the environment. Given how rare it is for artists to champion these causes—like Sting or Zubeen Garg did—why is it so crucial to address these issues through music today?
The environmental and social issues we face today—from climate change and species extinction to poverty and inequality—are well known. However, the single greatest threat to our species is the thought that someone else will make a difference. We wait for governments and leaders to act, when meaningful change requires us to change our own behaviour.
The challenge is not raising awareness, but transforming that awareness into action. People often feel too insignificant to make an impact: 'What difference does it make if I stop using plastic or take public transportation?'
Speeches and scientific data rarely change mindsets on their own. Musicians, however, can translate these complex ideas into the emotional language of music—reaching people's hearts rather than just their minds.
Music is a powerful force. National anthems immediately evoke pride, and sacred music instils responsibility to God and community. The songs we learn in childhood stay with us forever. This is why musicians have a responsibility to use their craft to communicate the important messages of our time.
Our mental health issues are also somehow related to environmental degradation and ecological disasters….
There is a profound Hindu-Buddhist philosophy that links environmental purity directly to the state of human consciousness: to heal the planet, we must first purify the mind. I realised how deeply true this is. Much of today's mental health crisis stems from environmental degradation and ecological disaster. If individuals were happier and stress-free, mental health issues would dramatically decline.
Driven by this idea, I created my latest album. Through extensive music research that quantifiably reduces stress, I found that Indian root-based wellness music—specifically raag-based compositions—was the most effective medium. I selected nine distinct raags and crafted nine songs designed for deep healing.
Following its release, I presented the album at Stanford University, where it was recognised as certified wellness music. Currently, multiple universities worldwide are conducting clinical trials with patients to measure its therapeutic efficacy. My ultimate vision is to secure FDA approval, enabling doctors to formally prescribe music for mental health, just as they would prescribe physiotherapy or conventional medication.
You have a distinct perspective on AI redefining music—viewing artificial intelligence not as an existential threat, but as a utility tool. Why do you hold this view?
My perspective is focused entirely on AI in music, rather than AI in general. I do not claim to understand the underlying technology as deeply as others do, but when it comes to music, I firmly believe AI is a powerful tool to help us realise our vision as composers.
Consider the early 2000s, when virtual instruments first emerged—allowing us to generate musical instrument sounds directly on a computer. That technology is still thriving today, offering increasingly authentic drum kits, flutes, and orchestral sounds. At the time, many musicians worried their jobs would disappear. Instead, the technology became an incredible asset, and musicians continued to thrive because it served as a tool rather than a replacement.
A similar shift is happening now. AI will likely handle generic music—such as basic background tracks—and that is actually a positive development. It pushes us as musicians and composers to step up and elevate our craft so we stay ahead of the curve. Because AI relies on machine learning and past precedents, our role as composers is to create music so unique and unprecedented that it cannot be replicated, delivering sounds that audiences have never heard before.
That is precisely what I am pursuing with the Dumrooh Tour. The experience and the music are designed to be completely unique—a style most people have never encountered. We must treat AI as a tool to execute our vision. It can also serve as an efficient sketchpad. For example, recording a 100-piece orchestra in London can easily cost $50,000 to $60,000. Instead of booking a live studio right away, a composer can use AI to build a mockup. Once the composition is refined and finalised, you can take it to a live orchestra for the final recording.
Ricky Kej’s first venue for the Damrooh concert is in Bengaluru, Terraform Arena on October 31, followed by the second stop on November 28 at New Delhi NCR’s Leisure Valley Park and on December 5 at Mumbai, MMRDA Grounds
The tour dates and venues for Ahmedabad and Chennai are yet to be announced.