Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Row: Singer Talks About Dealing With Setbacks And People ‘Sabotaging’ His Work

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Diljit Dosanjh spoke about obstacles, sabotage and hope, saying setbacks can lead to something better

image Prefer on Google
Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert permission row
Diljit Dosanjh breaks his silence on Delhi concert permission row Photo: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on social media after Delhi Police denied permission for his upcoming concert.

  • The Delhi show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was meant to open the India leg of the Aura India Tour.

  • Police cited security concerns and festive-season deployment pressure while refusing clearance for the event.

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a message about setbacks, resilience and staying hopeful, a day after Delhi Police denied permission for his October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The show was supposed to be part of his "Aura India Tour".

Diljit Dosanjh's video message amid his Delhi concert row

Dosanjh's video addressed people trying to hold someone back and the need to keep faith when plans fail.

“Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That’s definite. It’s true and it’s also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it. Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future.” Dosanjh said in the video.

Related Content
Diljit Dosanjh Announces Ahmedabad Stadium Show - X
Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour India Dates - Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh croons Sanson Ki Mala at Wembley concert - Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Announces Ahmedabad Stadium Show - X

The video was posted on Team Diljit Global with the caption, “Everyone is within the Divine Command. 30 October JLN Stadium, Delhi #diljitdosanjh (sic)”

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert In Trouble; Police Deny Permission Citing Security Concern

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Amid the uncertainty, his team also reaffirmed the concert date. Diljit reshared the video and captioned it "7 days to go."

Mika Singh Questions Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 Promotions With Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir But Not Border 2

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert row

The singer was set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.

Delhi Police turned down permission for the concert, citing security concerns and the pressure on police deployment during the festive season.

Police officers told The Indian Express they had received information about possible threats to the event. That was one reason they refused clearance.

Dosanjh has faced security concerns before, including reports of threats from separatist groups. Those past issues add context to the latest decision on the Delhi show.

In May, gunshots were fired outside the Karnal home of his manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang. Posts on social media, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility.

Tour schedule changes

The Delhi concert had already been shifted once. Organisers shifted the date from November 1 to October 30 after an appeal to respect the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

The tour is also scheduled to travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore next month.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories