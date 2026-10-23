Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on social media after Delhi Police denied permission for his upcoming concert.
The Delhi show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was meant to open the India leg of the Aura India Tour.
Police cited security concerns and festive-season deployment pressure while refusing clearance for the event.
Diljit Dosanjh has shared a message about setbacks, resilience and staying hopeful, a day after Delhi Police denied permission for his October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The show was supposed to be part of his "Aura India Tour".
Diljit Dosanjh's video message amid his Delhi concert row
Dosanjh's video addressed people trying to hold someone back and the need to keep faith when plans fail.
“Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That’s definite. It’s true and it’s also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it. Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future.” Dosanjh said in the video.
The video was posted on Team Diljit Global with the caption, “Everyone is within the Divine Command. 30 October JLN Stadium, Delhi #diljitdosanjh (sic)”
Amid the uncertainty, his team also reaffirmed the concert date. Diljit reshared the video and captioned it "7 days to go."
About Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert row
The singer was set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.
Delhi Police turned down permission for the concert, citing security concerns and the pressure on police deployment during the festive season.
Police officers told The Indian Express they had received information about possible threats to the event. That was one reason they refused clearance.
Dosanjh has faced security concerns before, including reports of threats from separatist groups. Those past issues add context to the latest decision on the Delhi show.
In May, gunshots were fired outside the Karnal home of his manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang. Posts on social media, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility.
Tour schedule changes
The Delhi concert had already been shifted once. Organisers shifted the date from November 1 to October 30 after an appeal to respect the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
The tour is also scheduled to travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore next month.