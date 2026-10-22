What is Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour schedule?

Following the success of his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which reportedly generated ₹943 crore in revenue, Diljit is preparing to perform across several Indian cities. His Aura India Tour is scheduled to begin in Delhi-NCR on October 30, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. Lucknow is scheduled to host a show on December 5, while a Chandigarh concert has also been announced.