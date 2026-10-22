Delhi Police denied security permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s planned Delhi concert.
Authorities cited threat-related inputs and festive-season law and order commitments.
Diljit’s Aura India Tour is scheduled to cover multiple cities after Delhi.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert has hit a roadblock after Delhi Police declined to grant security permission for the singer’s upcoming show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision was communicated to BookMyShow, with authorities citing specific threat-related inputs and existing law and order commitments during the festive season. The development comes as fans prepare for the India leg of the singer’s Aura India Tour.
Why has Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert?
As reported by Hindustan Times, in a letter to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, confirmed that it had examined the application for the event but could not approve it.
The letter stated, “In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”
The decision is a setback for fans who had planned to attend the performance. However, the communication shared in the report provided no further details about the threat-related inputs
Diljit Dosanjh had warned fans about concert scams
The development follows a warning from Diljit about potential scams targeting fans ahead of the Delhi show. The singer had cautioned people against sharing personal information with social media pages claiming to recruit volunteers for the concert, after his team reportedly came across several such posts.
The Delhi police decision now puts the planned event under a cloud, although the information provided does not confirm whether the concert has been formally cancelled or what arrangements will be made for ticket holders.
What is Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour schedule?
Following the success of his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which reportedly generated ₹943 crore in revenue, Diljit is preparing to perform across several Indian cities. His Aura India Tour is scheduled to begin in Delhi-NCR on October 30, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. Lucknow is scheduled to host a show on December 5, while a Chandigarh concert has also been announced.
The most expensive tickets for the upcoming India shows are priced at ₹18,000. The status of the Delhi concert remains the key concern for fans following the police decision.