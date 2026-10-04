Diljit Dosanjh announces seven Indian cities for his Aura Tour.
Aura Tour India begins November 1 with a Delhi-NCR concert.
RuPay cardholders get exclusive ticket pre-sale access from October 6.
Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura Tour to India, announcing a seven-show pan-India concert run after his hugely successful Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024. The Punjabi singer will perform across several cities as part of the Indian leg of his ongoing world tour, giving fans another chance to see him live.
BookMyShow, the official promoter, announced the India tour on Sunday. The promoter said the Indian leg would extend beyond the previously announced Ahmedabad concert and travel across the country between November and December 2026.
Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour India dates and cities
The Aura Tour India leg will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1. Diljit will then perform in Indore on November 15, followed by Ahmedabad on November 21.
The tour will continue in Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29 before heading to Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh has also been confirmed as one of the tour stops, although the promoter has said that details for the city will be announced later.
The Indian shows follow Diljit's performances across Europe and North America as part of the wider Aura World Tour.
Diljit Dosanjh talks about returning to India
Diljit said performing in India has a different feeling and that the tour would give him another opportunity to meet fans across the country. His statement also expressed excitement about travelling from Delhi to Indore and other cities during November and December.
The singer had previously taken his Dil-Luminati Tour across India in 2024 before extending it internationally, establishing one of the biggest concert runs by an Indian artist.
Aura Tour India tickets: When and where to book
Tickets for the Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour India will be sold exclusively through BookMyShow. A RuPay Credit Card pre-sale is scheduled to begin on October 6 at 12 noon.
The promoter has not yet announced when tickets will become available to the general public. Fans will therefore need to wait for further booking details before planning their concert experience.