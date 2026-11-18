Supriya Pathak Praises Sooraj Barjatya's Humility

Reflecting on how Sooraj Barjatya’s approach to guiding performers stacks up against the many celebrated directors on her résumé, Supriya Pathak highlighted that he is by far the quietest on set, praising his grounded humility despite a slew of iconic blockbusters. Raving about the fierce conviction with which he champions his core values, the veteran actor added, "What we need most in our country now is to feel good and lighter, just to smile a little. I'm so happy and lucky to be a part of the film."