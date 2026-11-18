Sooraj Barjatya has unveiled the trailer of his new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
The film is led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
The trailer launch was attended by the cast and crew.
The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, was unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 18. The film marks Barjatya’s return to the director’s chair and brings back Rajshri’s beloved character Prem to the big screen after 12 years.
The trailer introduces a charismatic, deeply devoted Prem (Khurrana) pulling out all the stops to win Purva’s (Sharvari) hand in marriage. A fiercely conscientious Purva, however, hesitates at the prospect of walking away from her all-female household, fearing that adhering to the traditional expectation of a bride leaving her parental home would prevent her from caring for her family.
Turning convention on its head, Prem startles his own relatives by announcing his decision to move into Purva’s home after the wedding. Holding firm against raised eyebrows and rigid societal norms, he sets up an emotional tug-of-war between romance and tradition, determined to challenge the centuries-old custom of vidaai. Rounding out the ensemble glimpsed in the trailer are Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, and Anshur Kaur Kukreja.
Presented as a family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya explores love, relationships and the importance of togetherness. The film has been described as a Himesh Reshammiya musical, with its music expected to play a key role in the narrative. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Shruti Seth and Jameel Khan, among others.
The trailer launch was attended by director Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari and members of the film’s cast. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2026. It will face a box-office clash with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Gunmaaster G9, directed by Aditya Datt.
Sooraj Barjatya Underlines Love's Power At Trailer Launch
Opening the Yeh Prem Mol Liya event by thanking the cast and crew, Sooraj Barjatya urged young filmmakers to prioritize entertainment, trust their creative instincts. He praised younger filmmakers for inspiring him, especially for moving forward without seeking constant approval. He reaffirmed his core belief that love resolves conflict, happy families build a strong nation, and cinema helps NRI youth stay connected to Indian traditions. Reflecting on the 'progressive' film, Barjatya joked that the only 'masala' on set came from shared meals, noting he gave actors creative freedom while underscoring that mutual respect must always be a woman’s top priority.
Sooraj Barjatya Bats For Theatrical Releases
When asked whether Yeh Prem Mol Liya aims to restore the shared theatrical experience in an age of fragmented, individual streaming habits, Barjatya expressed optimism about drawing families back to cinemas. "That's all we can hope for. There's a lot of fun, entertainment and music in this film. We have to keep showing up at the movies," he said.
Supriya Pathak Praises Sooraj Barjatya's Humility
Reflecting on how Sooraj Barjatya’s approach to guiding performers stacks up against the many celebrated directors on her résumé, Supriya Pathak highlighted that he is by far the quietest on set, praising his grounded humility despite a slew of iconic blockbusters. Raving about the fierce conviction with which he champions his core values, the veteran actor added, "What we need most in our country now is to feel good and lighter, just to smile a little. I'm so happy and lucky to be a part of the film."
Prem Mol Liya Earns U/A 13+ Certificate
On November 17, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) officially cleared Yeh Prem Mol Liya, granting the film a U/A 13+ rating. The certification marks a rare departure for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, representing just the second time in his career that one of his directorials has received a U/A classification, a distinction previously held solely by his 2003 romantic drama Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, led by Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Details from the CBFC filing also confirm a final runtime of 173 minutes, clocking in at two hours and 53 minutes. That length assigns Yeh Prem Mol Liya as the third-longest feature in Barjatya’s filmography, trailing only his 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun (three hours and 13 minutes) and his 1989 debut feature Maine Pyar Kiya (three hours and four minutes).