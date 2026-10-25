Udta Teer saw 76.8% growth from its opening-day ₹4.10 crore.
The Hindi action comedy has collected ₹11.35 crore in domestic net and ₹13.53 crore in India gross.
Worldwide gross for the film has reached ₹16.28 crore.
Udta Teer box office: Ayushmann Khurrana-led spy comedy hit the theatres on October 23. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It saw a strong jump in collections on its first Saturday, earning over ₹7 crore in India net on Day 2 after opening at ₹4.10 crore, Sacnilk reported. That marks a 76.8% rise over Day 1.
Udta Teer box office collection Day 2
Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer earned ₹7.25 crore on Day 2 across 6,164 screenings.
The Hindi action comedy has now collected ₹11.35 crore in cumulative domestic net, while its India gross stands at ₹13.53 crore. The gains suggest a clear weekend lift after a modest opening.
Overseas, the film grossed ₹1.50 crore, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹2.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹16.28 crore.
Occupancy and footfalls
Audience turnout improved. The Hindi 2D version logged overall occupancy of 29.70% on Saturday.
The film drew 317,835 footfalls on its second day. Its cumulative attendance reached 505,684 by the end of Saturday.
Cast and plot
Ayushmann Khurrana plays Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after an explosion. Sara Ali Khan plays a finance department official in the defence ministry. She is also Bilal's wife and colleague.
Bilal lands in India on a secret mission to destabilise the country. An explosion erases his memory, making him think he is a patriotic Indian counter-terrorism officer. He joins a security unit and unknowingly helps its personnel catch real enemy operatives. The plot gets a twist when terrorist Azhar Maqsood enters the country.
Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Parul Gulati are also part of the ensemble cast. The film marks Mukul's second posthumous appearance.