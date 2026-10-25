Udta Teer box office: Ayushmann Khurrana-led spy comedy hit the theatres on October 23. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It saw a strong jump in collections on its first Saturday, earning over ₹7 crore in India net on Day 2 after opening at ₹4.10 crore, Sacnilk reported. That marks a 76.8% rise over Day 1.