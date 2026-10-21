Sara Ali Khan Gets Emotional During Golden Temple Visit With Ayushmann Khurrana Ahead Of Udta Teer Release

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Sara Ali Khan’s emotional Golden Temple visit with Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana comes days before their film’s theatrical release

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Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana
Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the Golden Temple Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sara Ali Khan’s emotional Golden Temple video from Dussehra has drawn attention online.

  • Ayushmann Khurrana joined Sara in Amritsar ahead of their upcoming film release.

  • Udta Teer arrives in cinemas on October 23 after a two-week postponement.

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Dussehra, seeking blessings ahead of their upcoming film Udta Teer. A video of Sara getting emotional and breaking down in tears while offering prayers at Darbar Sahib has since caught social media’s attention. The actors wore white for the visit, with Sara covering her head with a dupatta as they stood at the shrine.aksah

Sara also shared a picture with Ayushmann from their visit, showing the two with folded hands. The actor wished her followers on the occasion with the caption, "Happy Dussehra. Wishing everyone love, luck, and laughter."

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana visit Golden Temple

The visit comes as the co-stars prepare for the release of Udta Teer. While Sara’s emotional moment drew attention online, the trip also offered a glimpse of the actors together before their film reaches cinemas. The project reunites them after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and marks director Akash A Kaushik’s directorial debut.

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The film features an ensemble cast that includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

What is Udta Teer about and when will it release?

Udta Teer is an upcoming Hindi film starring Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Further plot details have not been provided in the available information.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026. It was initially set to arrive on October 9 before being postponed by two weeks.

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The film has also faced a screening hurdle in Nepal. Reports said the country’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology denied permission for public exhibition following a review by Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board. The decision reportedly cited Section 8(3) of the National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026.

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