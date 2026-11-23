Udta Teer may arrive on Netflix in December, reports suggest.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pakistani agent Bilal Ahmad and Indian officer Vikrant Thapar.
Outlook India gave the Sara Ali Khan-starrer a rating of 1.5/5.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer could arrive on OTT soon, with reports suggesting that the spy comedy may make its digital debut in December. The film, which released in theatres on October 23, 2026, marks the directorial debut of Aakash A Kaushik. However, the makers have not officially confirmed its streaming date or platform.
Udta Teer OTT Release: When And Where To Watch
According to reports, Udta Teer is expected to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Its digital premiere is reportedly being considered for either December 6 or December 18, although neither date has been confirmed by the filmmakers.
The film is expected to be available in Hindi, its original language. Details about additional audio languages, subtitles and streaming availability have not been announced. Viewers will have to wait for an official update from the makers before the OTT release date can be confirmed.
What Is Udta Teer About?
Udta Teer follows Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani secret agent who infiltrates India with a mission. However, after an accident leaves him with memory loss, he begins to believe that he is Vikrant Thapar, an Indian counter-terrorism officer.
Unaware of his actual identity, Bilal finds himself working against his own team. His confusion leads to a series of comic situations involving espionage, mistaken identity and national security. The film combines action, comedy and satire, using its central identity mix-up to explore patriotism and national identity.
Udta Teer Cast And Outlook India's Review
Ayushmann Khurrana plays both Bilal Ahmad and Vikrant Thapar, while Sara Ali Khan portrays Yamini. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Brijendra Kala and Parul Gulati, among others.
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film received a 1.5/5 rating from Outlook India.
The review noted that its premise raises questions about patriotism and national identity, but its broad humour and political treatment undermine these ideas. It also examined the film's use of Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram in its portrayal of national identity.