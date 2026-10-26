Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Earns Nearly ₹20 Crore In First Weekend

Udta Teer rose 11.7% from Saturday’s ₹7.25 crore.
The film’s three-day India net total stands at nearly ₹20 crore.
It is inching closer to ₹30 crore worldwide.
Udta Teer box office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy completed three days on Sunday (October 25), posting its biggest single-day India net haul on Day 3. It collected over ₹8 crore on Sunday. The spy comedy was up 11.7% from Saturday’s ₹7.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Udta Teer box office collection Day 1
On Sunday, Udta Teer earned ₹8.10 crore from 6,020 shows across India. The film's three-day India net total now stands at ₹19.45 crore (₹23.08 crore gross).
The film also sold 361,245 tickets on its third day, and total footfalls across the theatrical run have reached 866,929.
Ayushmann's film opened on Friday, October 23, with ₹4.10 crore in India net. It then saw growth on Day 2 (Saturday), collecting ₹7.25 crore and rose again on Sunday.
Overseas, it amassed ₹1.75 crore on Sunday, taking the international gross tally to ₹4.50 crore. Udta Teer's worldwide box office collection stands at ₹27.58 crore.
Attendance improved throughout the weekend. Reported occupancy went from 13% on Friday to 21% on Saturday and 25% on Sunday.
The Hindi 2D version recorded 35.91% overall occupancy on Sunday.
Evening shows led at 47.08%, followed by afternoon screenings at 39.54%, night shows at 37.46% and morning sessions at 12.08%.
Cast and plot
Udta Teer marks Aakash Kaushik's directorial debut. He also wrote the film.
Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the supporting cast includes Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Rahul Bose, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.
The film opened to mixed response from critics and audiences alike.
Khurrana plays Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after an explosion. Sara plays a finance department official in the defence ministry. She is also Bilal's wife and colleague.
Bilal lands in India on a secret mission to destabilise the country, but as he has lost his memory, he thinks he is an Indian. He joins a security unit and unknowingly helps its personnel catch real enemy operatives.