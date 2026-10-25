The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth preview came after a screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a Q&A at the TCL Chinese Theater.
Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in the new film, which Tarantino wrote and David Fincher directed.
The story is set in 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino surprised the crowd Friday (October 23) night at AFI Fest in Los Angeles. After the screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a Q&A on the film, he ended the evening at the TCL Chinese Theater with a preview of his upcoming film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt.
Cliff Booth preview at AFI Fest
Before the footage played, which showed Booth working as a cinema projectionist, the Oscar-winning director explained why he wanted to revive the character in the sequel.
“I tend to not remember good reviews of mine in quotes; I kind of remember the bad reviews in quotes, but I don’t really remember good reviews of mine in quotes. But one quote that I do remember somebody writing about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it was like, ‘This seems like the first world Quentin Tarantino has ever created that he would like to live in,’ and there is that aspect,” Tarantino told the crowd, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
“I loved the Cliff Booth character, I loved the way that Brad played him, and there was this aspect of him as sort of like a paperback hero. I could see like a series of paperbacks with Cliff Booth getting involved with this adventure or that adventure or something like that.”
Why Tarantino returned with a sequel
“As time went on, I just thought about coming up with a different adventure, getting him into a misadventure. I wanted to see what would happen with that,” Tarantino continued, and added, “I’ve got nothing to do but just invest in this mythology. I invested in it before I did the movie, and then I invested in it in the years since I’ve done the movie, just so I know the mythology. The audience doesn’t need to know everything, but it’s kind of nice that I know everything, and you can trust me that I know it.”
The 63-year-old also said he loves and invests in his stories. “But I kind of like that this doesn’t really have a story. I like that you’re just hanging out with them,” he added.
About The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
It is the standalone sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The story follows stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) after his separation from Rick Dalton. Set in 1977, it will show eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time.
Tarantino wrote the script and David Fincher served as director.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will arrive in Imax on November 25 and stream on Netflix on December 23.