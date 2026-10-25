Why Tarantino returned with a sequel

“As time went on, I just thought about coming up with a different adventure, getting him into a misadventure. I wanted to see what would happen with that,” Tarantino continued, and added, “I’ve got nothing to do but just invest in this mythology. I invested in it before I did the movie, and then I invested in it in the years since I’ve done the movie, just so I know the mythology. The audience doesn’t need to know everything, but it’s kind of nice that I know everything, and you can trust me that I know it.”