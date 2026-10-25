Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Palmer Sent Off As Spurs Seal Rare 2-0 Premier League Win At Stamford

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Tottenham Hotspur secured a rare 2-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea endured a miserable London derby, finishing with 10 men after Cole Palmer’s dismissal. Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders inadvertently punched Mateus Fernandes’ corner into his own net under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke in the 77th minute, before Mathys Tel sealed the win with a superb solo effort in the 87th minute. Palmer was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a fiery encounter as Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs claimed back-to-back league victories and moved up to 12th in the table.

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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Conor Gallagher celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper applauds fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Sandro Tonali
Tottenham Hotspur's Sandro Tonali, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Sandro Tonali
Tottenham Hotspur's Sandro Tonali, centre left, and Chelsea's Morgan Rogers battle for the ball duirng the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, not in the picture, scores their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, right, scores their side's second goal duirng the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Mike Penders
Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders, second from right, fails to clear the ball resulting in an own goal duirng the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Jorrel Hato
Chelsea's Jorrel Hato, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Maxence Lacroix
Chelsea's Maxence Lacroix, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur premier league highlights-Pedro Neto
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, centre, hit a shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

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