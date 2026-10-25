Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Palmer Sent Off As Spurs Seal Rare 2-0 Premier League Win At Stamford

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 October 2026 3:09 pm

Tottenham Hotspur secured a rare 2-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea endured a miserable London derby, finishing with 10 men after Cole Palmer’s dismissal. Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders inadvertently punched Mateus Fernandes’ corner into his own net under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke in the 77th minute, before Mathys Tel sealed the win with a superb solo effort in the 87th minute. Palmer was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a fiery encounter as Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs claimed back-to-back league victories and moved up to 12th in the table.