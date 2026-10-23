Is Halloweentown 5 In The Works At Disney? Here's What We Know

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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It is unclear whether Kimberly J. Brown or Sara Paxton will return as Marnie Piper for the fifth Halloweentown film

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Halloweentown 5
Halloweentown 5 reportedly in the works Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Disney Channel and Disney+ have put a fifth Halloweentown movie into early development.

  • The sequel is coming 20 years after the fourth film.

  • Lily Houghton and Ryan Koehn are writing the script for Disney.

Good news for Halloweentown fans! Disney Channel and Disney+ have a fifth Halloweentown movie in early development, 20 years after the fourth instalment, TheWrap reported.

Lily Houghton and Ryan Koehn are reportedly writing the script for Disney, and the franchise is built on characters Paul Bernbaum created for the 1998 original film.

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More about Halloweentown 5 and the franchise

Additional details are still under wraps, and it is still unclear whether Kimberly J. Brown or Sara Paxton will return to headline the series.

Paxton took over as Marnie Piper for the 2006 film Return to Halloweentown, while Brown played the role in the first three instalments: Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) and Halloweentown High (2004).

The fourth film, Return to Halloweentown, followed Paxton’s Marnie as an 18-year-old witch at Witch University in Halloweentown with her brother Dylan.

About the writers of Halloweentown 5

Houghton wrote the screenplay for the horror comedy Forbidden Fruits, which premiered in theatres earlier this year and stars Lili Reinhart and Lola Tung.

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She also produced Netflix’s upcoming YA horror series The Body, which is set to premiere next month.

Koehn was also a staff writer on the Gossip Girl reboot from 2021 to 2023. He also wrote the thriller film The Mad Whale, the comedy TV movie Homeschooled and the crime drama As Night Comes.

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About the franchise legacy

All four previous Halloweentown films stream on Disney+. The films have logged 160 million hours of viewing on Disney+ worldwide so far.

Last October, the first film placed among the 10 most-watched Halloween titles.

In the 1998 original, 13-year-old Marnie Piper learns she belongs to a family of powerful witches and has to begin training before her magic disappears.

The new film would sit alongside Disney’s Halloween titles, including Hocus Pocus, Twitches and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

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