Halloween Special: 10 Fright-Filled Films And Shows To Tickle Your Spooky Spines

From horror comedies to chilling mysteries and classic horrors, there is something for everyone this Halloween weekend. Have a look.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Halloween films and shows
10 shows and films to watch this Halloween weekend Photo: IMDb, YouTube
  • Halloween is back, and it's time to switch off the lights and watch some spooky shows and films

  • Whether you like horror comedies, mysteries, or supernatural thrillers, we have curated a Halloween watchlist for you

  • Final Destination: Bloodlines, Ghosts, and Monster: The Ed Gein Story, among others, are some of the best titles you can stream on OTT

Halloween celebrations are incomplete without watching the best horror flicks and mystery thrillers. Several OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others have a plethora of spooky content in their library, which is perfect for the Halloween weekend. We have curated a list of eerie-sistible shows and films, made for the perfect horror binge this Halloween. From horror comedies to chilling mysteries and classic horrors, there is something for everyone. Have a look.

10 shows and films to watch this Halloween weekend

Ghosts - BBC Player

Those who love horror blended with comedy, Ghosts is a perfect watch for you. The BAFTA-nominated comedy follows a young couple who inherit a crumbling country estate, only to discover something dark creeping with a fun twist. The witty scripting and the character twists, with supernatural charm, make it a perfect binge watch for Halloween night. All four seasons are available to stream on BBC Player.

The Bondsman - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Kevin Bacon, The Bondsman is about a resurrected bounty hunter who has to track escaped demons in a dark and twisted underworld. The action-horror series is a blend of redemption, revenge, and battle between good and evil.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Netflix

Charlie Hunnam starrer Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season of the crime anthology created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Hunnam has portrayed America's most infamous serial killer, Ed Gein.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm—hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an obsession with his mother, Gein’s crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre—he became the blueprint for modern horror."

Final Destination: Bloodlines - Jio Hotstar

Final Destination Bloodlines revolves around college student Stefanie Lewis (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) getting disturbing nightmares, which make her return home, where she confronts a terrifying family secret. Her grandmother once cheated death and put the entire generation of the Lewis family on Death’s list. Stefanie soon discovers that her bloodline has been tormented by Death, and she has to find a person who will help her find a way to free her family from the shadow of Death.

28 Years Later - Netflix

28 Years Later is the third instalment of the franchise with Danny Boyle and Alex Garland returning as director and writer.

The official synopsis of 28 Years Later reads: "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

The Red King - BBC Player

The series blends crime with mythology, which makes it a thrilling detective drama. Detective Grace Narayan is assigned to investigate a murder, leading her into a sinister community with secrets and ancient rituals. The eerie atmosphere and supernatural undertones make it an ideal Halloween pick this spooky season.

Chhorii 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in key roles, Chhorii 2 is about Sakshi, a pregnant woman who faces evil forces related to her past. Directed by Vishal Furia, the supernatural horror thriller has layered storytelling with a social message, with a blend of scares and symbolism.

Wednesday Season 2- Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 premiered on Netflix in August. The official logline of Wednesday Season 2 reads: "Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Season 1 is also available to stream on the platform.

IT: Welcome to Derry - Jio Hotstar

The horror series is worth watching this Halloween. Welcome to Derry's first episode shows several children of Derry unite in the search for missing kid Matty (Miles Ekhardt). Ronnie (Amanda Christine) is the last child to see Matty alive.

The Conjuring: Last Rites - Amazon Prime Video

According to the official synopsis of the film, it marks the final appearance of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens are dealing with the most terrifying case in Pennsylvania, which becomes ground zero for a relentless supernatural force.

So, get ready for fear and fun, tuning in for a night of thrills and chills.

