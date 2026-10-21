Disney+ Unveils First Teaser For Japanese Supernatural Thriller Night Tales Club

Night Tales Club has dropped a first teaser.
The horror series drops on Disney+ and Hulu next year.
Kiyoshi Kurosawa leads a celebrated lineup of directors helming the anthology.
Acclaimed horror auteurs Kurosawa Kiyoshi and Ju-on creator Shimizu Takashi head an elite lineup of seven directors helming Night Tales Club, an upcoming six-part Japanese supernatural anthology. The series is set to make its joint debut on Disney+ and Hulu in January 2027. The six-episode series adapts Ichi Sawamura’s acclaimed horror short story anthology.
The narrative centers on Hojo, a man driven by the theory that supernatural encounters are clandestine "glitches" in a grand conspiracy. To muster proof, he establishes the Night Tales Club—offering a lucrative 20 million yen bounty for individuals willing to share their unexplainable experiences and evidence. . There are three conditions: the story must be true, there must be a victim, and the visitor must hand over the only piece of evidence.
Night Tales Club Directors Details
The streamer unveiled the project Wednesday, along with first-look images and a teaser trailer. Each episode is steered by a different filmmaker. Sawamura said: “As the original author of these stories, I feel an enormous sense of surprise and joy that they will soon be available on screen to scare audiences around the world.”
The enviable roster of directors includes Shinzo Katayama, Yukiko Sode, Yuichiro Sakashita and Yosuke Nakamura. Ichi Sawamura's debut novel Bogiwan ga Kuru won the Japan Horror Novel Award and was adapted by Tetsuya Nakashima as the 2018 film It Comes. The series takes six of the eight stories in his 2024 collection Atama no Ōkina Ke no Nai Kōmori, and Sawamura wrote the adaptation himself. Yusuke Wakabayashi and Yamamoto produce, Yoshihiro Hanno composes the score, and the production companies are Pipeline and Chiaroscuro.
The title expands Disney+’s rapidly growing Japanese catalog, joining gritty suspense thrillers Gannibal and Land of Tanabata alongside breezy entries like the cross-cultural romance Merry Berry Love and comedy variety show The One Shot. In April, Disney also struck a multi-year development agreement with TBS-owned production company The Seven to create more Japanese live-action originals for global streaming audiences.