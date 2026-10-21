Disney+ Unveils First Teaser For Japanese Supernatural Thriller Night Tales Club

The narrative centers on Hojo, a man driven by the theory that supernatural encounters are clandestine "glitches" in a grand conspiracy. To muster proof, he establishes the Night Tales Club—offering a lucrative 20 million yen bounty for individuals willing to share their unexplainable experiences and evidence. . There are three conditions: the story must be true, there must be a victim, and the visitor must hand over the only piece of evidence.