Steven Hack died aged 68 following a cardiac event in Los Angeles.
The actor appeared in Cats, Seinfeld and American Horror Story.
Interact Theatre Company remembered its co-founder for his artistry and warmth.
Actor Steven Hack, known for appearances in American Horror Story, Seinfeld and the original Broadway production of Cats, has died aged 68. He died at his home in Los Angeles on November 19 following what Interact Theatre Company described as a sudden and unexpected cardiac event. The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner later identified atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as the cause of death, according to records cited by Page Six.
Hack was a founding member of Interact Theatre Company, which announced his death in a statement shared on social media. His career spanned Broadway, television and films, with credits across several popular productions.
Steven Hack's cause of death and tribute from theatre company
According to the medical examiner's records cited by Page Six, Hack died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition caused by plaque building up in the walls of the arteries.
In its tribute, Interact Theatre Company described him as a gifted performer and artist. The statement read, "Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist and a cherished member of our artistic family. His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth and generous spirit enriched everything he touched."
The company also remembered the joy of working with him, adding, "As we remember Steven, we celebrate not only his many contributions to our company but also the joy of knowing and working with him. He will always hold a special place in Interact’s history and in the hearts of those who knew him."
Steven Hack's career in Cats, Seinfeld and American Horror Story
Hack was an original cast member of the Broadway production of Cats, which opened in 1982. He performed and understudied several roles, including Mungojerrie, Carbucketty, Coricopat, Pouncival and Tumblebrutus.
His television credits included Seinfeld, American Horror Story, Ratched, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Desperate Housewives, Scrubs, General Hospital and The West Wing. In Seinfeld, he appeared in the seventh-season episode The Wig Master.
Hack also featured in films such as Grease, Minority Report, Intolerable Cruelty, Fantastic Four, Thor: The Dark World and Amsterdam. He made his professional debut as a teenage dancer in the 1978 film Grease.
Born in St Louis, Hack studied at the California Institute of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He was also a member of the Television Academy for more than 20 years.