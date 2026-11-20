Bruno Mars announces father Peter Hernandez’s death at the age of 74.
The singer remembers his father as his first music teacher.
Peter Hernandez performed as a percussionist and led Hawaii’s Love Notes.
Bruno Mars is mourning the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who passed away at the age of 74. The singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, posting photographs that captured their relationship across several decades. One image showed Mars embracing his father in a hospital bed, while others featured the singer as a child with his parents and siblings. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Bruno Mars remembers his father Peter Hernandez
In an emotional tribute, Mars remembered Hernandez as the person who introduced him to music and shaped his early years. “Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” he wrote. He added, “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”
The singer also spoke about his father's role in raising their family. “He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again,” Mars wrote.
He ended the post with a message for his late mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died from a brain aneurysm in 2013: “I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me.”
In a 2017 interview with Latina magazine, Mars spoke about how his father shaped his musical identity. “My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid. He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father,” he said.
Hernandez and Bernadette had six children: Bruno, Eric, Tiara, Tahiti, Presley and Jaime. Their marriage ended when Mars was young, but his father's influence remained central to his musical journey.