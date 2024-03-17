Bruno Mars Allegedly Owes $50 Million Gambling Debt To MGM Grand? Here's What We Know

Renowned singer-songwriter Bruno Mars might be in trouble. As per reports, the singer may be facing difficulties with MGM Resorts International, a prominent entity in the hospitality industry.
In 2016, Mars signed up on a multi-year residency agreement with MGM, which demanded him to perform regularly at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. However, recent developments indicate a potential deterioration in this so-called-promising partnership. A source close to the matter informed NewsNation that he has allegedly lost tons of money, more than a whopping amount of $50 million, through gambling at MGM’s poker tables.
They further added, “[MGM] basically owns him, he makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt. [He will] only make $1.5 million per night after taxes.”
While the ‘Just The Way You Are’ crooner has openly acknowledged that he used to play poker to support himself before he embarked on a musical journey, fans are taken aback by the news of his significant casino debt all of a sudden. One user tweeted, “Bruno Mars having a $50 million gambling debt lets me know his next album gonna be a classic, real degenerate.” Meanwhile, another said, “He is high on debt.”
For those unversed, Mars’ association with gambling traces back to his pre-fame days. In fact, in an interview with GQ in 2013, he had reminisced about his experiences at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. “I used to be like a loudmouth. You know the guy, people would want to take his money. If you do get them to lose, they’re out for you, they’re gunning for you. And that’s when they’re weak. And that’s when you jump or pounce on them.”
Despite his successful residencies in Las Vegas over months, it appears that Mars’ upcoming shows at Park MGM may be held solely to pay off his debt rather than cater to fan demands.
Neither the singer nor his agency have addressed these claims yet.