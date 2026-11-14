Patrick Desiato, Cheer Up Dusty Bassist, Dies At 36; Band Pens Emotional Tribute

Patrick Desiato of the band Cheer Up Dusty died on November 9.
His bandmates penned an emotional tribute for the musician.
Desiato played bass and wrote songs for the Philadelphia rock band.
Rock musician Patrick Desiato, from the band Cheer Up Dusty, has passed away on November 9. He was 36. Desiato played bass and wrote songs for the Philadelphia rock band. Desiato's death was announced by his bandmates in a post on Instagram. They wrote that the musician passed away at 4:39 pm.
"Pat was a creative mastermind, his influence on our band is not measurable," the tribute read. "Pat was our brain, he was our heart, he was every important organ you don't see when looking at a person but they need to function."
Desiato's family told the band that they played him "I Believe in You" as he left them. The song was part of the band's 2021 release "EP 2: A Collection of Singles." Desiato wrote and arranged the music for the EP and recorded every guitar and bass part.
"He was a soldier, a warrior. He was simply fantastic. The word love doesn't feel strong enough on how we feel about you Pat and what this all meant to us. Everything we do going forward will forever be for you," the statement read further.
Desiato, who helped in writing the 2022 single "Everybody Hates Me," was their biggest song as per the bandmates.
"Everything we do going forward will forever be for you," they wrote. "And Pat, thank you for allowing us to create with you. We hope in the next life you choose us again."
Desiato contributed to the band's music even after his health deteriorated. He was credited for bass on its March single "Everybody Hates Me II" and continued recording at home when his health worsened.
Cheer Up Dusty also confirmed that Desiato's bass recordings will be featured in the releases planned for 2027.
The bandmates thanked their fans for their love, support and prayers.