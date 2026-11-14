Patrick Desiato, Cheer Up Dusty Bassist, Dies At 36; Band Pens Emotional Tribute

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Rock musician Patrick Desiato, who played bass and wrote songs for the Philadelphia rock band Cheer Up Dusty, has died

image Prefer on Google
Patrick Desiato dies
Rock musician Patrick Desiato dies Photo: Instagram/Cheer Up Dusty
Summary of this article

  • Patrick Desiato of the band Cheer Up Dusty died on November 9.

  • His bandmates penned an emotional tribute for the musician.

  • Desiato played bass and wrote songs for the Philadelphia rock band.

Rock musician Patrick Desiato, from the band Cheer Up Dusty, has passed away on November 9. He was 36. Desiato played bass and wrote songs for the Philadelphia rock band. Desiato's death was announced by his bandmates in a post on Instagram. They wrote that the musician passed away at 4:39 pm.

Stacy Keach, Mike Hammer, Fat City Star, Dies At 85 After Heart Failure

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Cheer Up Dusty mourns Patrick Desiato

His bandmates did not reveal the cause of death.

"Pat was a creative mastermind, his influence on our band is not measurable," the tribute read. "Pat was our brain, he was our heart, he was every important organ you don't see when looking at a person but they need to function."

Desiato's family told the band that they played him "I Believe in You" as he left them. The song was part of the band's 2021 release "EP 2: A Collection of Singles⁠." Desiato wrote and arranged the music for the EP and recorded every guitar and bass part.

"He was a soldier, a warrior. He was simply fantastic. The word love doesn't feel strong enough on how we feel about you Pat and what this all meant to us. Everything we do going forward will forever be for you," the statement read further.

Related Content
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in X-Men (2000) - IMDB
Patrick Stewart's Final Interview - X
Ian McKellen's tribute to Patrick Stewart - IMDb
Patrick Stewart - null

Desiato, who helped in writing the 2022 single "Everybody Hates Me," was their biggest song as per the bandmates.

"Everything we do going forward will forever be for you," they wrote. "And Pat, thank you for allowing us to create with you. We hope in the next life you choose us again."

Alan Dysert, All My Children Actor, Passes Away At 75

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Desiato contributed to the band's music even after his health deteriorated. He was credited for bass on its March single "Everybody Hates Me II" and continued recording at home when his health worsened.

Cheer Up Dusty also confirmed that Desiato's bass recordings will be featured in the releases planned for 2027.

The bandmates thanked their fans for their love, support and prayers.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories