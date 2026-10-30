Patrick Stewart died at 86 after a journey with two forms of dementia.
His July interview with TV Insider marked Star Trek’s 60th anniversary.
The actor returned as Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday.
Patrick Stewart, the celebrated actor known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, died at the age of 86. The actor passed away at his Los Angeles home on October 28, following what his spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak described as "a brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His diagnoses had not previously been made public.
Months before his death, Stewart sat down with TV Insider for an interview marking the 60th anniversary of Star Trek. Published in July, the conversation saw the veteran actor reflect on the franchise’s legacy and his continued passion for performing. He also dismissed the idea of retirement, saying that acting would always remain part of his life.
Patrick Stewart reflects on the Star Trek legacy
A Shakespearean actor before becoming an international screen star, Stewart found worldwide recognition as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Speaking to TV Insider, he reflected on the franchise’s lasting appeal and its ability to connect with new generations.
“The enduring power of Star Trek and its values continues to reach new generations, and I’ll always cheer on new series and new adaptations of this story. Having fresh voices to tell these new stories is critical, and I’m thrilled any time I get to meet a new member of the Star Trek tribe.”
Stewart also became widely recognised for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, a role he first took on in 2000. He returned to both iconic characters in his later years, leading Star Trek: Picard for three seasons and appearing as Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He is also set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.
‘I’ll always and forever be an actor’
During the interview, Stewart was asked about continuing to work in his 80s. He acknowledged that acting opportunities become fewer with age but said he remained excited by interesting offers and new challenges.
“As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work, like voicing a pig’s head in Riz Ahmed‘s brilliant new series Bait. I can’t imagine ever officially “retiring.” I’ll always and forever be an actor.”
Stewart is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013, and his two children.