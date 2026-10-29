David Walliams reportedly exits The Road to Nevermore before filming progresses.
HarperCollins stopped publishing his new titles and back catalogue in 2026.
Walliams left Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after leaked audio emerged.
British comedian David Walliams has reportedly been removed from the upcoming film The Road to Nevermore following allegations of misconduct, according to TMZ. The development comes as the Little Britain star faces professional setbacks following allegations involving his former publisher, HarperCollins.
Why was David Walliams removed from The Road to Nevermore?
A source close to the film’s production told TMZ that Walliams had been dropped after the allegations surfaced. However, filming remains in its early stages and he had only appeared on a preliminary cast list. The source also said that Walliams had not signed an official contract. His name has since been removed from the film’s cast listing on IMDb.
The film follows two delusional Irish poets who abandon their stalker-fan and spend her life savings on a journey to the Swiss Alps in search of spiritual enlightenment. William Baldwin and Leo Gregory were also expected to feature in the cast.
What are the allegations against David Walliams?
According to The Telegraph, HarperCollins conducted an internal investigation into Walliams’ alleged behaviour towards junior female employees. Reports alleged that a staff member received a “five-figure payoff” after raising concerns. Former employees also reportedly claimed they were advised to work with Walliams in “pairs” and avoid visiting his home.
Walliams has denied wrongdoing. His spokesperson told The Telegraph: “David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins. He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.”
HarperCollins initially announced that it would not publish new titles by Walliams. The publisher said: “After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision.”
The publisher added: “HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.”
In September 2026, HarperCollins confirmed it would also stop publishing his back catalogue. Talent agency YMU is reportedly no longer actively representing him.
David Walliams’ earlier controversy
Walliams left Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after leaked audio revealed derogatory remarks about contestants during filming breaks in 2020. He later sued production company Fremantle over alleged misuse of private information and data protection breaches. The dispute was settled in November 2023.