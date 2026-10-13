Ranabaali reportedly receives a U/A certificate from the CBFC without cuts.
Vijay Deverakonda plays a Rayalaseema man fighting British oppression in the period drama.
Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma in the film releasing October.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. According to a report by Aakashavaani, the Rahul Sankrityan directorial has cleared the censor process, although further details about its certification are awaited.
The film has generated interest as Vijay and Rashmika reunite on screen after starring together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Set during the British colonial era, Ranabaali draws inspiration from the struggles of people in Rayalaseema.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali
Vijay plays the titular character, Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema who rises against British oppression. Rashmika plays Jayamma, his wife and companion in his fight against the colonial authorities.
Arnold Vosloo also features as Sir Theodore Hector, an English antagonist who represents the oppressive forces in the story. The film’s teaser and trailer present Ranabaali as a figure who refuses to accept the exploitation of his people. However, he has not been established as a specific historical personality.
The reported U/A certification means the film has cleared the CBFC examination with that classification. The report states that no cuts were suggested, but further official details have not yet been made available.
Ranabaali release date and cast
Ranabaali has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting the film. Rahul Sankrityan has directed the period drama, which centres on resistance to British rule.
The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026. It will arrive in cinemas a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, setting up a busy period for regional releases. More details about the film’s certification and release plans are awaited.