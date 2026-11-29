Dhruv Jurel scored a valiant 88, falling 12 runs short of a Test ton
Jurel called scoring in SENA nations a "dream" (sapna hota hai) and said it was special to perform with his parents
Jurel stitched vital lower-order stands, 46 with Akash Deep, 64 off 126 balls with debutant Gurnoor Brar, and 29 with Jasprit Bumrah
India were in big trouble when Dhruv Jurel came out to bat against New Zealand on Day 3 of the second Test on Sunday, November 29, in Christchurch.
After a top- and middle-order collapse, India were reduced to 117/7 and were trailing by 239 runs in reply to New Zealand's 356 in the first innings.
However, Dhruv Jurel played a gritty 88-run knock, one of the most defining innings of his career, partnering with the tailenders to keep India alive in the match.
While reflecting upon his knock in the post-day press conference, Dhruv Jurel said that scoring in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries was a dream. His parents were in the crowd and saw their son fight for India.
"Sapna hota hai to score and play in SENA nations," said Jurel. (It's a dream to play in SENA nations and enjoy the performance.)
"My family has come for the first time and they enjoyed it. Had I scored a hundred, it would have been far better," added Jurel.
Jurel added 46 runs with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket, with the latter scoring 29 off 52. Debutant Gurnoor Brar showed his skills with the bat, coming in at No. 10 and holding one end.
Jurel and Brar added 64 off 126 balls before the tailender was removed by Kyle Jamieson. Jurel also paired with Jasprit Bumrah, adding 29 runs. Jurel got out as the last wicket, missing out on his century by 12 runs.
When asked about his partnerships with tailenders, especially with Brar, who was looking to hit big, Jurel said, "It's good to contribute to the team. Whenever tailenders come in, I try to give them confidence. We all know bowlers don't like to defend (laughs). We have to give them confidence that you guys can do it."
"When tailenders come, I egg them on by telling them, 'How do you guys feel when their tail frustrates you guys? So you guys do that to them'," he added.
On Pitch and Akash Deep
Talking about the fifth-day pitch and weather, with the forecast predicting rain on the fourth and fifth days of the match, Jurel said, "The pitch had dried up and it became easier for batting as the Kookaburra ball became old. I believe it will be like Wellington. It will be easier and not much will be there by the time fifth day comes"
On Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the remainder of the match after suffering a concussion following blows to his helmet, Jurel said the medical team was monitoring the fast bowler.