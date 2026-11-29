Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Henry Nicholls with a brilliant return catch
Indian pacer breaks into a celebratory dance after the wicket
Bumrah's entertaining celebration grabs attention during the second Test
Jasprit Bumrah provided a moment of entertainment alongside his trademark bowling brilliance on Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian fast bowler broke into a celebratory dance after taking a sharp return catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls during the hosts' second innings on Sunday, November 29.
The incident took place in the 18th over of New Zealand's second innings. Bumrah delivered a full-length ball at around 129 kmph, which moved back towards the batter. Nicholls attempted to work it towards the leg side but closed the face of his bat too early.
The ball caught the leading edge and flew back towards Jasprit Bumrah, who reacted quickly, got low and completed an excellent catch around knee height. Nicholls departed for 22 off 42 deliveries, leaving New Zealand with another setback.
However, it was Bumrah's reaction after completing the catch that caught everyone's attention. The usually composed Indian pacer broke into a brief dance, visibly delighted with his effort. The celebration quickly became a talking point among cricket fans, with the broadcaster sharing the entertaining moment on social media.
Bumrah dismissed both Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls in the second innings, however, the star bowler surprisingly went wicketless in the first innings which was one of the reason why New Zealand managed to put up 356 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah's Celebration Goes Viral After Henry Nicholls' Dismissal
Bumrah's dance was not the only interesting aspect of the celebration. His movements also appeared to reference the modified bowling run-up he had been using during the ongoing Test.
The pacer had attracted attention earlier in the match for experimenting with his approach during the run-up. His playful celebration after dismissing Nicholls added another talking point to his eventful day at Hagley Oval.
The dismissal was particularly important for India, who needed wickets after conceding a 110-run first-innings lead. Bumrah's breakthrough gave the visitors an opportunity to put pressure on New Zealand's middle order.
The video of Bumrah's celebration quickly attracted attention, with fans enjoying a rare glimpse of the fast bowler showing his lighter side on the field.