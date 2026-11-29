IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Akash Deep helps scoreboard moving!
A much-needed productive over for India as Akash Deep finds the boundary against Kyle Jamieson. The right-hander is showing some positive intent and has moved to 11, while Dhruv Jurel continues to hold his end. India still need 27 runs to avoid the follow-on, and this partnership will be crucial in keeping New Zealand at bay.
IND 130/7
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Matt Henry Strikes!
Another blow for India as Matt Henry strikes to remove Anshul Kamboj for a duck. The right-hander pokes at a short-of-a-length delivery outside off, only to edge it to Henry Nicholls at third slip. Akash Deep walks in next and manages to get off the mark with a single, but India continue to slide. Dhruv Jurel remains the key batter now as the visitors look to avoid further damage.
IND 117/7
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Maiden Over by Jamieson!
A quiet over from Kyle Jamieson as he keeps things tight against Dhruv Jurel. India manage no runs, with Jurel continuing to dig in at one end. The visitors desperately need a partnership to avoid further trouble. Anshul Kamboj is the new batter at the crease and will have a crucial role to play alongside Jurel.
IND 116/6.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Match Begins!
Kyle Jamieson begins the proceedings with an attacking field in place. Can India stage a fightback on Day 3?
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: What India Need To Do?
India need a strong fightback from the lower order when play resumes. Dhruv Jurel remains unbeaten, but he will have a tough task ahead with limited support at the other end. The immediate priority will be to build partnerships, avoid losing quick wickets and reduce the deficit as much as possible. The Indian batters must show patience, tackle New Zealand's pace attack carefully and make every run count. A resilient effort is the need of the hour.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch! Resuming at 116 for 6 and trailing by 240 runs, unbeaten Dhruv Jurel and India’s lower order face an uphill battle to frustrate the Black Caps' pacers and avoid the follow-on.