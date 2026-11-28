The BJP is seeking support from the DMK and NCP(SP) to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment.
DMK chief MK Stalin has laid down two conditions, including protecting Tamil Nadu's 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats and freezing the inter-state representation ratio for 25 years.
The NCP(SP) has yet to announce its official position, with Supriya Sule saying the party will decide after examining the Bill and clarify its stand in Parliament on Monday.
With the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) renewed push to pass the delimitation bill, the ruling party and opposition parties are once again caught in a row over securing votes.
With three Lok Sabha seats vacant, the government needs 360 votes to secure a two-thirds majority if all 540 MPs are present and voting. The BJP is thus looking to win the confidence of the DMK and NCP(SP) to inch closer to the required number of votes.
However, without a confirmed response from either of the parties as to which way they will vote during the special session, speculation continues to grow.
DMK Calls MPs Meeting
Holding 22 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats allocated for Tamil Nadu, DMK has proved to be vital for the BJP.
In the latest development on Saturday, The DMK passed a resolution to support the delimitation-linked bills in a meeting of its MPs. It was chaired by party chief MK Stalin in Chennai.
The resolution said, “Tamil Nadu is not opposed to delimitation. At the same time, delimitation must not become a punishment for the successful implementation of social and economic programmes over the past 50 years.”
MK Stalin, who is also former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has expressed the party's consideration of voting for the bill under certain conditions.
He laid out the conditions on Friday; Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats must not be reduced under any circumstances, even if the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased. He also demanded that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, frozen based on the 1971 Census, remain unchanged for another 25 years.
He wrote on X, "The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise!"
Taking a jab at Congress for supporting the popular TVK in the last state elections allegedly without informing the DMK of their intentions to switch sides, Stalin wrote, " The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles!"
Meanwhile, the Rahul Gandhi-led opposition has vehemently called for voting against the bill.
Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told reporters, “The government is attempting to bring back the Delimitation Bill. Congress’ demand has been clear right from the beginning; we want the current strength in Lok Sabha to be upheld. Second, 33% women’s reservation should be done on the current strength. Third, the proportion of the strength of various states in Lok Sabha should be frozen for the coming 25 years. But on the pretext of women’s reservation, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to do delimitation.”
To ensure the bill is opposed in the special session, the Congress held a strategy meeting to prevent MPs from being poached. After the meeting, KC Venugopal suggested that the Congress has reached out to the DMK.
"We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands for the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas. So, we will approach all the opposition parties," he said when asked if they had reached out to the DMK yet.
Other opposition parties have also appealed to the DMK to vote against the bill. CPI(M) chief MA Baby told reporters, “We have asked our state leaders to talk to Stalin. They will talk to him to prevent the politicisation of the Thiruparankundram issue and try to persuade him not to support the delimitation bill.”
Additionally, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also urged the DMK not to support the delimitation bill, saying the party was one of the main reasons the bill was defeated earlier.
However, TMC's Derek O'Brien debunked speculation that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had appealed to Stalin. He added that there is a possibility of the INDIA bloc publicly appealing to the former CM instead.
Stalin has convened a meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs today to discuss the draft and decide the party’s position ahead of the special Parliament session. The party's vote for or against the bill is likely to be confirmed after this meeting.
NCP (SP) Support Speculation
Apart from the DMK, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP has been speculated to support the delimitation bill. With eight seats in the Lok Sabha, the party's support could incrimate the NDA's bill.
On Friday evening, senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad almost announced the party’s final call — “Our party has decided to support the Delimitation Bill” —after meeting Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital.
Awhad later clarified, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation," he told reporters.
Supriya Sule, the party’s national working president, soon after announced, “No decision would be taken without reading the draft of the bill. We will sit together and discuss it. The party will make its stand clear on the floor of the House on Monday.”
“Awhad probably spoke in the context of the 50% increase in seats and reservation for women,” she added.
Sule is expected to skip the Opposition-led INDIA alliance meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday, on account of her father Sharad Pawar's ailing health.
Yesterday afternoon, Sule dismissed claims that the party had read the bill in advance. Sule said, "I am not aware of the details. The session has been announced, but I do not have the agenda. Our party is a very disciplined party, and the whip is issued by our senior leader Amol Kolhe when the dates are announced. I have not seen the bill yet, so how can I state the party's position on it? I do not know anything about this matter...We are not a faction; we are a party."
Reacting to the speculation that NCP(SP) would break away from the stance of the INDIA bloc, the Congress attacked the Pawar family on social media.
In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress attacked the NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Sule and claimed that the Congress had sacrificed its own claim to a Rajya Sabha seat earlier this year to ensure the 85-year-old veteran leader was re-elected to the Upper House.
"The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra's 7 Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20," the post read.
Despite no confirmed party position, the NCP(SP) issued a whip on Friday, directing its Lok Sabha MPs to be present there from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December, and also support the party's stance.
As the day for the special parliamentary session approaches, the question that begs to be asked is whether the BJP, now in its second attempt to pass the bill, will be successful in winning a two-thirds majority. With no confirmation of an official stance from the NCP, their support for the bill remains speculative. Meanwhile, an official stance can be expected to be announced by the DMK today.