Yesterday afternoon, Sule dismissed claims that the party had read the bill in advance. Sule said, "I am not aware of the details. The session has been announced, but I do not have the agenda. Our party is a very disciplined party, and the whip is issued by our senior leader Amol Kolhe when the dates are announced. I have not seen the bill yet, so how can I state the party's position on it? I do not know anything about this matter...We are not a faction; we are a party."