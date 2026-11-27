The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposes increasing the Lok Sabha's strength from 550 to 850 members and lifting the freeze on delimitation.
The DMK is open to supporting the exercise if Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary representation is protected, while the NCP (SP) says it will examine the Bill before deciding.
The NDA needs 19 additional votes in the Rajya Sabha to secure the two-thirds majority required for the constitutional amendment.
The government has once again renewed its push for the women's reservation bill in the parliament. On Thursday, the government convened a special sitting for both houses of Parliament for next week.
The BJP-led government is looking to pass the Constitutional amendment Bills, including the proposed delimitation package which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats, in time for the 2029 elections.
However, eight months ago, in April, when the bill was first voted on, the BJP's hopes were dashed: 230 Noes from the Opposition INDIA bloc, 298 Ayes from the ruling NDA, and 11 absentees.
To successfully pass the bill, the NDA will need to secure a two-thirds majority. Currently, in the 540-member Lok Sabha, the government will require at least 360 ayes to clear the bill.
Now, with the pressure to win the confidence of non-NDA MPs in order to pass the bill, the BJP looks to the DMK and NCP(SP).
What is the Delimitation Bill?
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes increasing the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing maximum of 550 to 850 members. This includes raising the ceiling for elected representatives from states to 815 and from Union Territories to 35.
Outlook had previously reported that the Bill also seeks to remove the constitutional freeze on delimitation, which has kept parliamentary representation tied to the 1971 Census. It allows the exercise to use the latest published Census figures, paving the way for a redistribution of seats among states and the redrawing of constituency boundaries.
The accompanying Delimitation Bill provides for a commission headed by a Supreme Court judge to oversee the exercise, including the allocation of seats and reservation of constituencies for SCs, STs and women. The exercise will also pave the way for implementing the 2023 women's reservation law, which provides for one-third reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
DMK's conditional Support
After Vijay's TVK won the assembly elections, the DMK was voted out of power. Riding on the coattails of friction between Congress and DMK, the party has agreed to support the NDA's bill conditionally.
Habouring resentment from Congress turning to support the popular TVK for the state elections, a DMK leader claimed that other parties who pulled a similar move had the courtesy to inform the DMK in advance. Rahul Gandhi, the leader said, had not informed the DMK. This significantly soured relations with the Opposition leader.
The DMK's position on delimitation, however, is not an outright opposition to increasing the Lok Sabha's strength. Two senior party leaders told The Indian Express that the party would support an increase in seats provided Tamil Nadu's existing share of parliamentary representation, currently around 7.18%, is protected. The party argues that southern states should not lose political representation for having successfully controlled population growth.
Tamil Nadu currently has 39 of the Lok Sabha's 543 elected seats. During an earlier parliamentary debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the state's representation would increase to 59 seats under the proposed exercise, marginally raising its share. However, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned whether such assurances would be binding on the Delimitation Commission, arguing that states needed legally guaranteed safeguards rather than verbal commitments.
The party has framed its position around protecting federalism and state rights, with a senior leader telling The Indian Express that its disagreement with the BJP's 'One Nation' approach did not mean it had to oppose every proposal outright. The DMK's support, the leaders indicated, would depend on whether the exercise safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests.
NCP(SP)'s Consideration
The NCP (SP), led by Supriya Sule, has also indicated that it is open to considering the Delimitation Bill, but has stopped short of committing its support. Sule said the party would first examine the legislation before deciding its position, adding that it would assess the proposal in the larger national interest.
Drawing parallels with the unanimous passage of legislation such as the GST and Women's Reservation Bills, Sule said the Delimitation Bill could also secure cross-party support if it served the country's interests. She stressed that the party would take a call only after examining the final text.
The party's position comes after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha during the April 16-18 session. The Opposition INDIA bloc secured 230 votes against the Bill, while 298 MPs voted in favour, short of the 352 votes required for its passage.
Now, with potential confidence from MPs from DMK and NCP(SP), the BJP is looking at as many as 30 votes in its favour. The DMK has 22 MPs and the NCP (SP) eight.
If all work in the favour of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, the next challenge will be faced in the Rajya Sabha, as the final house to clear the bill.
The NDA currently has 142 MPs in the 245-member House, while a constitutional amendment requires the support of 161 members. This leaves the ruling alliance 19 votes short, making the position of regional parties and non-NDA members crucial. With the DMK holding eight seats and the NCP (SP) one, their conditional openness to the proposal could become significant. The BJP, however, remains confident of securing the required support.