Union ministers rush to Delhi for a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for November 27 at 1 pm.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene on November 30 and December 2, respectively.
Centre's proposed delimitation and Constitution amendment bills are linked to implementing 33% women's reservation by 2029.
Several Union ministers are scrambling to book flights back to New Delhi after the government called a special Cabinet meeting for Friday at 1 pm, shortly after announcing plans to reconvene Parliament for essential government business.
The meeting will be the second Cabinet meeting this week. While some ministers remained in the Capital following Wednesday's meeting, others had to rearrange their travel plans at short notice, according to Hindustan Times.
The decision came amid indications that Parliament could meet earlier than expected, prompting ministers and lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to keep their travel plans flexible. A leader had earlier told Hindustan Times that there was an “understanding” among NDA members that a parliamentary session could be announced at short notice and that lawmakers should remain prepared.
“There are indications that the session may be convened in the first week of December…” the lawmaker had said.
Rijiju subsequently announced that the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business.
The developments follow questions raised by the Opposition over the government's delay in proroguing the monsoon session of Parliament. The government has not offered an explanation for the delay, while Rijiju has maintained that there is nothing unconstitutional about it.
According to Hindustan Times, the government is keen to secure the passage of the delimitation and Constitution amendment bills, which are linked to its plan to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies by 2029. The proposed parliamentary sittings could provide an opportunity to take up the legislation, although the government has not officially specified its agenda.
The Union government has reached out to Opposition parties, urging them to set aside political differences and support the bills, which seek to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50%. It has assured them that the proportional representation of states would be maintained.
Under the proposed amendment, the strength of the Lok Sabha could increase from its current 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.
However, Opposition parties have maintained that the government's assurances on the representation of states must be incorporated into the bills themselves. Some parties have also proposed implementing women's reservation within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha rather than increasing the number of seats.