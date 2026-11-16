Will Your State Gain Or Lose Lok Sabha Seats? What The Delimitation-Linked Women’s Quota Bill Could Change

The government is expected to bring its delimitation-linked women’s reservation proposal back during Parliament’s Winter session after the April bill failed to pass.
Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed 50% increase model would raise the Lok Sabha’s strength to about 816 seats while keeping the southern states’ combined share near 24%.
Under that formula, Uttar Pradesh could gain about 40 seats, Bihar 20, Maharashtra 24 and West Bengal 21.
The government is expected to bring its delimitation-linked women’s reservation proposal back to Parliament during the Winter session, likely to begin in the first week of December, PTI reported. The proposal would expand the Lok Sabha and enable the 33% quota for women, already provided for under a 2023 law, to take effect.
The bill was earlier introduced in April: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. The Constitution amendment failed to secure the required special majority in the Lok Sabha, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against.
The April proposal sought to raise the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from 550 to 850 seats. A key point of debate was how the additional seats would be distributed—and whether southern states would lose influence relative to states with faster population growth.
Amit Shah’s 50% Formula
During the April debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented a model that would increase existing state allocations by about 50%. He said the Lok Sabha would expand from 543 seats to 816 under this calculation, while the five southern states’ combined tally would rise from 129 to 195. Their share of the House, he said, would remain close to 24%.
Shah cited Tamil Nadu’s seats rising from 39 to 59, Karnataka’s from 28 to 42, Kerala’s from 20 to 30, Andhra Pradesh’s from 25 to 38, and Telangana’s from 17 to 26. The government said the figures showed that southern states would gain seats without a significant fall in their combined share.
Applying the same approximate 50% increase to other states’ existing allocations, Uttar Pradesh would rise from 80 seats to about 120, gaining 40. Bihar would move from 40 to about 60, Maharashtra from 48 to 72, and West Bengal from 42 to about 63.
Rajasthan would increase from 25 to about 38 seats, Madhya Pradesh from 29 to about 44, and Gujarat from 26 to about 39. These are calculations based on the formula Shah described; they are not final seat allocations.
Opposition Criticism And BJP’s Response
Opposition parties opposed linking women’s reservation to delimitation, arguing that the package could redraw the electoral map and affect the representation of southern, northeastern and smaller states.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “This is not a women’s bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India.” He also said the proposed changes could reduce the influence of some states in national decision-making.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the Opposition was not against women’s reservation and pointed to the passage of the 2023 law. She questioned the government’s urgency, saying: “SP believes that this is because the government wants to use the delimitation exercise as a weapon.”
The BJP’s response has been that expanding the House would allow states to gain seats while preserving the South’s overall share. Shah said the proposed changes would not affect elections before 2029, adding: “All elections to be held up to 2029 will be conducted on the existing seats and under the present practice.”
The 2023 law reserving one-third of seats for women remains in place. The government’s next step is expected to be another attempt to pass the linked constitutional and delimitation measures. If new bills are introduced, their text and the process approved by Parliament will determine how seats are ultimately allocated.