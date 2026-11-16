Gujarat: Massive Demolition Op Begins For Somnath Mahadev Temple Corridor Project

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:

Authorities launch a sweeping clearance drive in Gir Somnath to reshape precinct access and infrastructure for the temple corridor

image Prefer on Google
Authorities launch a sweeping clearance drive in Gir Somnath
Authorities launch a sweeping clearance drive in Gir Somnath Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Authorities launch large-scale structural clearances in Gir Somnath for the Somnath Mahadev Temple Corridor Project.

  • Security teams deploy to oversee site clearing and debris removal near the temple precinct.

  • Residents and petitioners challenge aspects of land acquisition and heritage clearances in court.

A massive demolition operation was launched on Monday by authorities in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district to free land for the Somnath Mahadev Temple corridor project, with over 72 properties, including hotels and residential houses, being razed.

Demolition of properties acquired by the government from private parties for the Somnath corridor project began with the deployment of 10 bulldozers and 50 tractors, Gir Somnath Collector JN Vaghela said.

"Properties spread over an area of 35,000 square meters have been acquired, comprising 505 commercial and residential units. These are set to be demolished. The demolition work will continue over the next month," he said.

During the day, 72 hotels and residential units were demolished, he said, adding that a 27,000-square-meter area is being cleared.

The operation was conducted in tight police presence to ensure no untoward incident takes place, Vaghela said. The 505 properties were acquired by the government over the past six months, he added.

The project aims to redevelop the area surrounding the Somnath Mahadev temple to transform it into a world-class spiritual, cultural, and tourism destination, officials said.

Related Content
Representative Image - | IMAGO / imagebroker
Representative Image - Mahadev Betting App Case - | File Photo
Mahadev Betting Scam: How A ₹6,000-Crore Network Built Its Web Of Betting, Money And Influence? - AI Generated
Representative Image - Mahadev Betting Promoter Sourabh Chandrakar Returns To India - | File Photo

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories