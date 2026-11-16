Authorities launch large-scale structural clearances in Gir Somnath for the Somnath Mahadev Temple Corridor Project.
Security teams deploy to oversee site clearing and debris removal near the temple precinct.
Residents and petitioners challenge aspects of land acquisition and heritage clearances in court.
A massive demolition operation was launched on Monday by authorities in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district to free land for the Somnath Mahadev Temple corridor project, with over 72 properties, including hotels and residential houses, being razed.
Demolition of properties acquired by the government from private parties for the Somnath corridor project began with the deployment of 10 bulldozers and 50 tractors, Gir Somnath Collector JN Vaghela said.
"Properties spread over an area of 35,000 square meters have been acquired, comprising 505 commercial and residential units. These are set to be demolished. The demolition work will continue over the next month," he said.
During the day, 72 hotels and residential units were demolished, he said, adding that a 27,000-square-meter area is being cleared.
The operation was conducted in tight police presence to ensure no untoward incident takes place, Vaghela said. The 505 properties were acquired by the government over the past six months, he added.
The project aims to redevelop the area surrounding the Somnath Mahadev temple to transform it into a world-class spiritual, cultural, and tourism destination, officials said.