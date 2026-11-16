Not MS Dhoni! Ashwin Believes This Indian Bowler Has The 'Smartest Cricketing Brain'

Looking past MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin named a current fast bowler as the smartest thinker in the Indian dressing room
However, Ashwin noted that recurring injuries have prevented the pacer from staying at his absolute best
He shared these insights on Aakash Chopra’s podcast while discussing how the Indian squad plans its match strategies
Whenever the conversation turns to the sharpest minds in Indian cricket, MS Dhoni is almost universally the first name that comes up. However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin holds a different view, looking past the legendary former captain to pick a current fast bowler as the smartest thinker in the Indian dressing room—while also noting that frequent injuries have prevented him from staying at his absolute best.
Ashwin shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on former India opener Aakash Chopra’s podcast, Baith & Bol. Having played alongside many top cricketers for over a decade, Ashwin spoke openly about how the Indian team plans its strategies and reads match situations.
Ashwin Reveals Who Is The Smartest Cricketer
When asked who has the sharpest mind in the Indian squad, Ashwin looked away from the usual batting and captaincy icons and quickly named Jasprit Bumrah. “Smartest cricketing brain in the Indian dressing room... I think, Bumrah. Jassi reads the batter superbly and he is well aware of how to execute his bowling plans,” Ashwin said. His comments highlighted that Bumrah succeeds not just because of his speed or unique bowling action, but because he knows how to outsmart batters under pressure.
At the same time, Ashwin gave an honest view on how fitness issues have slowed Bumrah down compared to his best years. “I’m not sure if he is the best bowler on the planet right now, but he definitely was a couple of years ago. He has been bothered by injuries a lot. So, I think, that has impacted his understanding of the game. He’s still not on the top of that,” Ashwin explained, pointing out that missing matches due to injuries makes it harder for a bowler to stay sharp and keep up with changing batting styles.
Jasprit Bumrah Under Workload Management
Bumrah’s workload management has been evident during India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. Having missed the previous series against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury, the pacer was rested for the T20I and ODI legs against the Black Caps to ensure he stays fresh for red-ball cricket.
However, he has officially returned to the Indian squad and is set to lead the pace attack in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting in Wellington on November 19.