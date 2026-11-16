Not MS Dhoni! Ashwin Believes This Indian Bowler Has The 'Smartest Cricketing Brain'

At the same time, Ashwin gave an honest view on how fitness issues have slowed Bumrah down compared to his best years. “I’m not sure if he is the best bowler on the planet right now, but he definitely was a couple of years ago. He has been bothered by injuries a lot. So, I think, that has impacted his understanding of the game. He’s still not on the top of that,” Ashwin explained, pointing out that missing matches due to injuries makes it harder for a bowler to stay sharp and keep up with changing batting styles.