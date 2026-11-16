‘Pakistan Was Far Superior Team...’: Shoaib Akhtar Reacts To India U19’s Celebrations After Asia Cup Final Win

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Shoaib Akhtar reacted to India’s celebrations after their one-wicket win over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at Al Amerat, praising the young side’s fighting spirit while stressing respect and values on the field

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India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Shoaib Akhtar Reaction Celebration
Shoaib Akhtar reacted to India’s animated celebrations after the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Al Amerat. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Shoaib Akhtar reacted to India’s animated celebrations after the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Al Amerat

  • India beat Pakistan by one wicket to win their record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title

  • Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan turned the chase with a 57-run stand in a tense 338-run pursuit

Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to India’s animated celebrations after their Under-19 Asia Cup final win over Pakistan. He also praised the young side’s fighting spirit and stressed that cricketers should respect certain values on the field.

India edged Pakistan by one wicket in Al Amerat on Saturday to claim a record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title. The final went down to the last ball, and India completed the chase to strengthen their status as the tournament’s most successful side.

India had to chase 338.

The target left them under pressure before Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan turned the game with a 57-run stand off just 35 balls. Their counterattack shifted the final in India’s favour when the chase looked in danger.

Chauhan made 47 off 32 deliveries. Ulva stayed unbeaten on 49 from 26 balls and struck the winning boundary off the final delivery to seal the one-wicket victory.

Akhtar On Celebrations

India’s players gave Pakistan an animated send-off after sealing the victory. The celebrations then triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the aggression and others questioning the behaviour.

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Yashveer Goud Reveals Why India U19 Celebrated Aggressively Against Pakistan - X
India under-19 men's cricket team - | Photo: X/BCCI
India U19 players rush onto the field and hoist match-winner Mohit Ulva on their shoulders in jubilant celebration after his dramatic last-ball boundary secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup Final at Al Amerat on Saturday, November 14. - | Photo: X/BCCI
India chased down 338 to beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at Al Amerat, clinching a record-extending ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. - bcci/X

Akhtar said he shares a friendly relationship with several Indian players he faced during his career and believes respect should remain part of the game. “We don't have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way,” Akhtar said after the game.

Pakistan's Tournament View

Despite Pakistan losing the final, Akhtar felt they had been the stronger side for most of the tournament.

He believed they failed to deal with the pressure when the title was at stake, while India handled the crucial moments better.

“My message to India U19 boys: Do show the aggression. I liked it. But Pakistan was a far superior team, so much better throughout the tournament. Somehow, they couldn't handle the pressure. As always, India knows how to handle pressure in crunch moments,” Akhtar said.

He also praised India for finishing the match well. “Congratulations to India. They played amazing cricket. India had the firepower, the belief and the players who could finish the game,” he added.

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