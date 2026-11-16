‘Pakistan Was Far Superior Team...’: Shoaib Akhtar Reacts To India U19’s Celebrations After Asia Cup Final Win

Akhtar said he shares a friendly relationship with several Indian players he faced during his career and believes respect should remain part of the game. “We don't have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way,” Akhtar said after the game.