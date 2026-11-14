Mohit Ulva hit the winning boundary off the final ball to lift India past Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final
India chased 338 and recovered from a collapse after being reduced to 252 for eight in the 42nd over
Ulva stayed unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls, while Manal Chauhan made 47 and C Venkata added an unbeaten 11
Mohit Ulva hit the winning boundary off the last ball as India beat Pakistan by one wicket in the Under-19 Asia Cup final and brought the trophy back to India.
India needed three runs off the final delivery when the 18-year-old right-hand batter smashed leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain wide of long-off for four.
Ulva’s rise began in village cricket. The 18-year-old is a right-arm medium pacer and right-hand batter whose first steps in the game came with tennis-ball cricket in his village.
His father played a big role early on. He works with the Railway Protection Force and encouraged Ulva to move into formal academy training after spotting his potential.
That took Ulva to the Cricket Bungalow in Jamnagar. There he trained under Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who also guided India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Ulva then moved through Saurashtra’s age-group system before earning his place in the India Under-19 squad.
Bowling Transformation
Ulva did not start as a seamer. He initially trained as an off-spinner before Chauhan saw room to build another side of his game.
The coach felt Ulva’s lean physique and ability to run well could suit pace bowling. He advised him to try fast bowling instead.
That shift changed his path. The move helped shape Ulva into a right-arm medium pacer.
Late Chase Rescue
Pakistan had set 338 and India were down to their last wicket after a late collapse. Ulva held his nerve in a tense finish and turned a near-certain defeat into a title win.
India looked beaten at 252 for eight in the 42nd over of their chase of 338. The opening pair of Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Raichandani had added 95, with Sehwag making 58 and Raichandani 80, but a middle-order slide put Pakistan in control.
Ulva kept India alive. He and Manal Chauhan added 57 runs for the ninth wicket and dragged the match back within reach. Manal made 47 off 32 balls while Ulva attacked at the other end and stayed unbeaten on 49 off 26 deliveries.
The pressure did not ease. After Manal fell at 302, India still needed 36 with one wicket left. No. 11 C Venkata then made an unbeaten 11 off eight balls as he backed Ulva in the closing overs.
They pushed the chase deep. The pair brought the equation down to eight runs off the final over before Ulva struck the last-ball boundary that sealed the title.