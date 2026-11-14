Who is mohit ulva the miracle boy who smashed last ball four to steer india to u19 asia cup title vs pakistan

Who Is Mohit Ulva? The Miracle Boy Who Smashed Last-Ball Four To Steer India To U19 Asia Cup Title

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 14 November 2026 8:28 pm

Mohit Ulva struck a last-ball boundary as India beat Pakistan by one wicket in the Under-19 Asia Cup final, in a tense chase of 338. The 18-year-old remained unbeaten on 49 in India’s dramatic recovery after a middle-order collapse, with support from Manal Chauhan and C Venkata

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 14 November 2026 8:28 pm

India U19 players rush onto the field and hoist match-winner Mohit Ulva on their shoulders in jubilant celebration after his dramatic last-ball boundary secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup Final at Al Amerat on Saturday, November 14. | Photo: X/BCCI