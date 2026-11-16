Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Indore Concert Opposition : 'Nobody Owns India'

Earlier, Dosanjh revealed efforts were made to stop his October 30 concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, though he assured fans he would complete his tour before departing India on December 20. “I want to let you all know that Dosanjhwala has arrived in India. This was our first show, and there were many attempts to stop it. But I am here in India until December 20. We will perform all the remaining shows before leaving,” he told the crowd. Delhi Police had initially denied permission over specific security inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments, before granting clearance after organizers BookMyShow Live submitted enhanced safety, traffic, and crowd-control plans.