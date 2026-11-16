Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Indore Concert Opposition : 'Nobody Owns India'

At his Indore concert, Diljit Dosanjh had a sharp response to his critics.
The singer has been mired in ample controversies.
Dosanjh insisted nobody can shut him down despite the threats.
Facing a slew of reported bomb threats, clearance hurdles, and objections over four of his tracks, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh pushed ahead with his Sunday concert in Indore, delivering a fiery message to those trying to block and call off the gig: "Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (India doesn't belong to anyone's father)."
Kicking off the night with a resonant chant of "Jai Shri Mahakal," Dosanjh made it clear to the massive crowd that nothing would keep him from honoring his promise to perform. Addressing thousands of cheering fans mid-show, he declared, “Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today.”
He went on to underline his determination in the face of mounting pushback, "Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out. Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here."
At one point during the evening, Dosanjh also invoked the words of the late legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori, reciting iconic verses from his celebrated ghazal: "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai."
Diljit's Concert Controversy
Issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, the notice flags four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case), and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. Expressing concern and alarm that these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children,” officials requested mall management to exclude them from Diljit Dosanjh’s setlist, as the event admits children aged five and above.
The directive cites a July 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which flagged how the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.” It follows a November 1 complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar, a petitioner in the 2019 case, who invoked the ruling and central anti-addiction drives to urge authorities to bar Dosanjh from performing the tracks “even with twisted lyrics.”
Earlier, Dosanjh revealed efforts were made to stop his October 30 concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, though he assured fans he would complete his tour before departing India on December 20. “I want to let you all know that Dosanjhwala has arrived in India. This was our first show, and there were many attempts to stop it. But I am here in India until December 20. We will perform all the remaining shows before leaving,” he told the crowd. Delhi Police had initially denied permission over specific security inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments, before granting clearance after organizers BookMyShow Live submitted enhanced safety, traffic, and crowd-control plans.