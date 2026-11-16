The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced five honourees for the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday ahead of the November 15 ceremony.
Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman were honoured.
Producers Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the honourees for the 17th Governors Awards, with Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman set to receive Honorary Oscars and producers Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The Academy announced the names in an Instagram post on Sunday ahead of the November 15 ceremony.
Academy honours Close, Scott and Norman
“At this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy is proud to honour five cinematic visionaries whose extraordinary contributions have left a lasting impact on filmmaking and continue to inspire generations,” the Academy wrote in the post.
It added, “Glenn Close, Floyd Norman, and Ridley Scott will each receive Honorary Oscars, recognising their exceptional contributions to cinema. Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon will be presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, also an Oscar statuette, honouring their outstanding achievements in motion picture production.”
The annual ceremony marks one of the Academy’s key non-competitive honours outside the main Oscars race.
At 79, Close received an honorary Academy Award at the annual Governors Awards ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. She got the honour after eight Academy Award nominations across more than five decades without a competitive win. She received her first Oscar nomination in 1983 for The World According to Garp, followed by her second nomination for Fatal Attraction in 1987 and for Hillbilly Elegy in 2020.
Scott, 88, also received an honorary Oscar after four Academy Award nominations without a competitive win. The filmmaker was nominated for Best Director for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator and Black Hawk Down, along with a Best Picture nomination for The Martian. Scott, who was absent from the ceremony, accepted the honour in a recorded video message.
Norman, the Disney animator, received the honour at 91. He became the first Black animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios. His work includes Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book.
Vachon and Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The honour goes to “a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production”. They backed films such as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, One Hour Photo and May December. They also earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination in 2024 for producing Past Lives.
All you need to know about the Governors Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences runs the Governors Awards each year. The event honours people for major work in cinema and also draws attention to achievements that may fall outside the competitive Oscar categories.
The first Governors Awards ceremony was held on November 14, 2009. The event was introduced by the Academy’s Board of Governors. The Board of Governors picks the recipients. It does not use the regular Oscars vote, and the honorees are chosen separately from the competitive awards process.
(With inputs from AP)