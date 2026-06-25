Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepa Bhatia, Eka Lakhani Join Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega In The Academy's List Of 529 Invitees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 529 film professionals to join its 2026 membership class as potential Oscar voters.
Vishal Bhardwaj, costume designer Eka Lakhani, and casting director Dilip Shankar, among others, are from India.
Film editors Deepa Bhatia and A. Sreekar Prasad, along with animation artist Avneet Kaur, are also among the Indian invitees.
Academy new members 2026: 529 personalities from the film industry have officially become Oscar voters as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited those who have “distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures”.
The members include ninety-five Oscar nominees and 21 winners. Some prominent Indian personalities are also invited to join the Motion Picture Academy.
Indian stars invited to join Motion Picture Academy
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, editor Deepa Bhatia and National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad are in the roster of new invitees.
Professionals from several technical fields, such as animation artist Avneet Kaur, along with production and technology experts Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, are also invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences
Visual effects professionals Becky Graham and Jay Mehta are also on the list of invitees.
Who are the other Oscar voters?
For the international sphere, Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Jenna Ortega, Jon Bernthal, Josh Safdie, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Mathieu Amalric, Jemaine Clement, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Jenny Slate, Stephen Fry, Josh Gad, Julia Garner, Mia Goth, Simu Liu, Anthony Ramos, Bill Skarsgard, Tig Notaro, and new Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro are among the 529 invitees to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
KPop Demon Hunters directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and “Golden” Best Song winners EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick are also the newest class of Oscar voters.
“We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement. “Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”
About the Academy’s membership
The 2026 class comprises 42% women, 56& from underrepresented communities, and 53% from 60 countries outside the US.
If all invitees accept, the Academy's total membership will rise to 11,319, including 10,338 voting members.