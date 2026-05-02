Oscars 2027 Rules Change: Academy Tightens Scrutiny Of AI, Expands International Category And Acting Nominations

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences introduces sweeping changes, mandating human-only performances and screenplays, allowing multiple acting nominations and opening new global pathways for International Feature Film entries.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Academy introduces new regulations for International Feature Film and Acting category
Academy introduces new regulations for International Feature Film and Acting category Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has barred AI-generated performances and screenplays, making human authorship mandatory across acting and writing categories.

  • International Feature Film rules now allow multiple entries per country via major festival wins, with directors officially credited instead of countries.

  • Acting categories permit multiple nominations per actor, alongside broader updates to casting, cinematography, music submissions and voting rules.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has unveiled sweeping updates to Oscar rules and eligibility criteria, marking one of the most significant overhauls in its nearly 100-year history. 

The changes impact key categories including Acting and International Feature Film, while also formally addressing the role of artificial intelligence in awards eligibility.

The updates arrive ahead of the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 14, 2027 and include further adjustments to campaign regulations, submission deadlines and voting procedures. Together, these changes signal a significant evolution in how the Oscars recognise artistic achievement in a rapidly shifting global and technological landscape.

AI-Generated Content

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy stated that performances created using artificial intelligence will not be eligible for acting awards. Only performances delivered by human actors, with their consent and proper on-screen credit will qualify. Under broader eligibility rules concerning generative AI, AMPAS reserves the right to request additional information regarding the extent of AI involvement and human authorship.

Related Content
Farah Khan reviews Michael, demands Oscar for Jaafar Jackson - Instagram
Farah Khan Defends Michael Jackson Biopic Amid Negative Reviews, Says 'Someone Please Give Jaafar Jackson An Oscar'
Sanjay Memane - null
Lighting Up Global Screens: Sanjay Memane’s Cinematic Vision Finds Worldwide Audience
Oscars Category Fraud - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Category Fraud And Reshuffling Narratives For Winning
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Related Content

Acting Nominations

In a major shift, actors will now be eligible for multiple nominations within the same acting category—both lead and supporting—provided their performances rank among the top five vote-getters. Previously, if an actor had more than one performance in contention, only the highest-ranked role would qualify for nomination. The Academy’s Board of Governors has eliminated this restriction, bringing acting categories in line with the rules governing other awards.

International Feature Film Category

The International Feature Film category has also undergone substantial reform. Previously, each country could submit only one film for consideration. Under the revised rules, films can additionally qualify by winning top honours at major global film festivals. For the 99th Oscars, qualifying festivals include the Berlin International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival.

Another key revision is that the award in this category will now be credited to the film rather than the submitting country, with the director officially recognised as the recipient. The director’s name will also be recorded as part of the win. Historically, AMPAS did not include International Feature Film wins in a director’s personal Oscar tally, instead attributing them solely to the submitting country.

Other Significant Rule Changes

In Casting, the number of statuettes awarded will increase from a maximum of two to three, while the Cinematography category will now feature a streamlined preliminary round shortlist of 20 films. For the Governors Awards, the Academy has mandated that at least three disciplines must be represented in any given year, ensuring broader recognition across crafts.

At the same time, stricter participation and eligibility requirements have been put in place to reinforce the integrity of the awards process. Makeup and Hairstyling branch members will now be required to attend at least one of two final roundtable sessions to qualify for preliminary voting, while Visual Effects voters must watch the “Before and After” reels from the bake-off presentations before casting final ballots. In the Original Song category, new rules clarify eligibility for tracks placed in end credits, including specific submission requirements, and in Writing, the Academy has formally codified that only screenplays authored by humans will be eligible.

Jessie Buckley accepts the award for actress in a leading role for "Hamnet" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. - | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
Oscars 2026: A Star-studded Night Of Historic Wins

BY Photo Webdesk

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Removes Rickelton After Strong Start | Mumbai 77/2 (9)

  2. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  3. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  4. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

  5. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag’s 90 Goes In Vain As Delhi Capitals Gun Down 225

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Lakshya Sen Absence Tests IND Against Full-Strength FRA

  4. China Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hosts Take On Mighty Dragons

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

  2. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  3. Protecting The Hills And Forests Is No Crime

  4. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  2. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  3. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign