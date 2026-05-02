Oscars 2027 Rules Change: Academy Tightens Scrutiny Of AI, Expands International Category And Acting Nominations

Summary of this article
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has barred AI-generated performances and screenplays, making human authorship mandatory across acting and writing categories.
International Feature Film rules now allow multiple entries per country via major festival wins, with directors officially credited instead of countries.
Acting categories permit multiple nominations per actor, alongside broader updates to casting, cinematography, music submissions and voting rules.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has unveiled sweeping updates to Oscar rules and eligibility criteria, marking one of the most significant overhauls in its nearly 100-year history.
The changes impact key categories including Acting and International Feature Film, while also formally addressing the role of artificial intelligence in awards eligibility.
The updates arrive ahead of the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 14, 2027 and include further adjustments to campaign regulations, submission deadlines and voting procedures. Together, these changes signal a significant evolution in how the Oscars recognise artistic achievement in a rapidly shifting global and technological landscape.
AI-Generated Content
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy stated that performances created using artificial intelligence will not be eligible for acting awards. Only performances delivered by human actors, with their consent and proper on-screen credit will qualify. Under broader eligibility rules concerning generative AI, AMPAS reserves the right to request additional information regarding the extent of AI involvement and human authorship.
Acting Nominations
In a major shift, actors will now be eligible for multiple nominations within the same acting category—both lead and supporting—provided their performances rank among the top five vote-getters. Previously, if an actor had more than one performance in contention, only the highest-ranked role would qualify for nomination. The Academy’s Board of Governors has eliminated this restriction, bringing acting categories in line with the rules governing other awards.
International Feature Film Category
The International Feature Film category has also undergone substantial reform. Previously, each country could submit only one film for consideration. Under the revised rules, films can additionally qualify by winning top honours at major global film festivals. For the 99th Oscars, qualifying festivals include the Berlin International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival.
Another key revision is that the award in this category will now be credited to the film rather than the submitting country, with the director officially recognised as the recipient. The director’s name will also be recorded as part of the win. Historically, AMPAS did not include International Feature Film wins in a director’s personal Oscar tally, instead attributing them solely to the submitting country.
Other Significant Rule Changes
In Casting, the number of statuettes awarded will increase from a maximum of two to three, while the Cinematography category will now feature a streamlined preliminary round shortlist of 20 films. For the Governors Awards, the Academy has mandated that at least three disciplines must be represented in any given year, ensuring broader recognition across crafts.
At the same time, stricter participation and eligibility requirements have been put in place to reinforce the integrity of the awards process. Makeup and Hairstyling branch members will now be required to attend at least one of two final roundtable sessions to qualify for preliminary voting, while Visual Effects voters must watch the “Before and After” reels from the bake-off presentations before casting final ballots. In the Original Song category, new rules clarify eligibility for tracks placed in end credits, including specific submission requirements, and in Writing, the Academy has formally codified that only screenplays authored by humans will be eligible.