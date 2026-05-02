Oscars 2027 Rules Change: Academy Tightens Scrutiny Of AI, Expands International Category And Acting Nominations

At the same time, stricter participation and eligibility requirements have been put in place to reinforce the integrity of the awards process. Makeup and Hairstyling branch members will now be required to attend at least one of two final roundtable sessions to qualify for preliminary voting, while Visual Effects voters must watch the “Before and After” reels from the bake-off presentations before casting final ballots. In the Original Song category, new rules clarify eligibility for tracks placed in end credits, including specific submission requirements, and in Writing, the Academy has formally codified that only screenplays authored by humans will be eligible.